Sports
College Notes: Union Football to No. 12 in National Poll
SCHENECTADY The Union College football program had two individuals win prizes from the Liberty League on Monday, as the team again moved up a place in the D3football.com Top 25 Poll.
Colin Lama was named the league’s top defensive performer after the senior produced a career-high 16 tackles in a 30-23 win Saturday against Springfield, a win that helped Lama retain with a last-minute interception. Lama also recovered a fumble in the game.
Meanwhile, sophomore Michael Fiore was named rookie of the week after rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
Now 3-0 on the season, Union moved to No. 12 in this week’s national poll. Union started the season as No. 15, moving up one spot on each of its wins.
Union will play in Utica next Saturday.
BURNT HILLS GRADUATE DOBSON GETS AWARD
Myla Dobson, a Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School graduate who now competes for Hartwick College, was named Empire 8 Conference Co-Player of the Week in women’s volleyball on Monday.
At a tournament co-hosted by Union and Russell Sage, Dobson helped lead Hartwick to a 3-0 lead. Dobson had double-digit kills in every game, including a career-high 17 in a game against Union.
RPI GOLFER HONORED
Joey Harrigan, an RPI senior, was named the Liberty Leagues best golfer of the week on Monday.
At the Williams Fall Invitational, Harrigan helped lead RPI to fourth place with a team-best 3-over-par 145 in the two-day event.
Individually, Harrigan finished in sixth place out of 92 entrants.
DUO RECOGNIZED FROM SKIDMORE FIELD HOCKEY
Skidmore field hockey Mariah Redler was named Liberty League Offensive Performer of the Week and Jess Gaetgens was named Liberty League Defensive Performer of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Redler had four goals in a 2-0 week for Skidmore, while Jess Gaetgens shutout each win.
SUNY COBLESKILL VOLLEYBALL ATHLETES HONORED
SUNY Cobleskill women’s volleyball players MacKenzie Larson and Alexis Miranda each earned North Atlantic Conference honors, the conference announced Monday.
Larson was named player of the week and Miranda was named rookie of the week. In four games, Larson registered 50 kills, 58 digs and 22 aces, while Miranda had 46 kills.
NAC RECOGNIZES SUNY COBLESKILLS STRAUB
SUNY Cobleskill senior Ethan Straub, a freshman member of the school’s men’s golf program, was named the North Atlantic Conference Rookie Golfer of the Week Monday.
The honor of the conference is Straub’s second consecutive.
Straub finished in third place last weekend at the Lou Jarvis Memorial Tournament at Jay Peak Resort Golf Club in Vermont. Straub shot a 3-over-par 75.
SKIDMORE, RPI ATHLETES COLLECT TENNIS HONORS
Three athletes from RPI and two from Skidmore earned weekly Liberty League tennis awards.
RPI’s Aiden Drover-Mattinen was named Men’s Artist of the Week, and sisters Krisia Flores Gonzalez and Lorna Flores Gonzalez won the Women’s Doubles Team of the Week award. Drover-Mattinen won the A Flight singles series at the Middlebury Invitational, while Krisia Flores Gonzalez and Lorna Flores Gonzalez advanced to the quarterfinals of the USTA/ITA Northeast Regional Championship.
Skidmore’s John Rado was named Men’s Rookie of the Week and Katherine Almquist was Women’s Performer of the Week. Rado won the C Flight at the Middlebury Invitational, and Almquist took the highest finish for a Liberty League singles entrant at the USTA/ITA Northeast Regional Championship by advancing to the semifinals of the tournament.
CLIFTON PARKS DECKER DESERVES AWARD
Drew Decker, a freshman men’s soccer player in Nazareth, was named the Empire 8 Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Decker, a Clifton Park native who graduated from Christian Brothers Academy, had a pair of assists in Nazareth’s 3-0 win against Alfred.
During the season, Decker leads Nazareth with four assists.
SKIDMORE GOLFER REPEATS AS TOP ROOKIE
Skidmore Colleges Kevin McGough was named the Liberty Leagues rookie of the week for men’s golf for the second consecutive week.
At the Williams Fall Invitational, McGough tied for 12th place.
MAAC HONOR WALL GARDNER
Siena men’s soccer freshman Zach Gardner was named MAAC Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Gardner had the match-winning score in Siena’s 2-1 win against Merrimack on Saturday.
UNIONS DOUGHERTY GETS AWARD
Union football player Matt Dougherty was named Liberty League Rookie of the Week.
Dougherty scored two goals in Union’s 5-0 win against Lasell on Sunday.
GREENWICHS WHITEHOUSE RECOGNIZED
Greenwich High School graduate Sabrina Whitehouse was named Empire 8 Conference Offensive Player of the Week in hockey.
Whitehouse, a Utica graduate student, earned the honor Monday after registering 11 points in a 2-0 week for Utica. Whitehouse registered four goals and one assist in a 6-2 win against Keuka, while her nine points set the program record for one game.
