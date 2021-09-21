Colive launches Gurukool – BW Disrupt





Colive properties have expansive common areas, technical safety features, and an emergency response team.

Colive, India’s prop-tech rental accommodation platform, announced the launch of Gurukool, an initiative aimed at students. Gurukool is a community-building program in which in-house competitions and competitions such as sports, gaming, talent shows, festive celebrations, karaoke and DJ nights are organized. To make the program attractive, there are clubs for like-minded people to bond and regular socializing events are held. Colive offers fully furnished rooms with a chic and contemporary interior. Colive properties have expansive common areas, technical safety features, and an emergency response team. These are fully managed homes with repair and maintenance support, high-speed internet, premium amenities and services through the Colive app. Colives wide selection of first class amenities to unwind, relax and entertain residents, including the cinema room to watch live sports, TV shows, movies and special screenings together. The terrace lounge with a star-gazing deck and barbecue set-up is specially designed for fun moments. In the gym, you can let off steam with fellow Colivers and use the PlayStation, table tennis, table football, darts, board games and more for a daily dose of entertainment. There is room for group study, brainstorming and socializing. The communal kitchen is fully equipped with all utilities. Suresh Rangarajan, founder and CEO of Colive, said the concept of coexistence is more than just a place to crash after a day of running. The pandemic created a push button for the sector by leveraging technology and driving demand for all-inclusive student accommodation facilities. Millennials aren’t even looking for cheap or affordable lodging anymore. They are looking for a safe and clean accommodation, uninterrupted wifi and food. This clearly shows that there is an upward movement in students returning to cities that also need housing. We realized the opportunity and decided to offer them more than a place to stay, but to provide the opportunity to socialize and interact with their peers to make the stay memorable. Colive recently launched another initiative called #CoLiveAndLetLive to help deserving and needy Indian and Afghan students by offering a free one-semester scholarship in all Colive properties in all four cities present (Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune). Students can apply for the scholarship through the application form bit.ly/cocholarship. If selected, the entire semester stay is free for these students. Only food and consumables have to be paid every month, while the stay is completely free.

