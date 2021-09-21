Oakland Ash must pick out AL West’s rivals to keep hopes afloat after the season

The Oakland Ashes are teetering on the brink of the 2021 postseason race, but they’re not quite there yet. With 13 games to go, they are just two behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the Second Wild Card, and just two in the losing streak behind the Boston Red Sox for the First Wild Card.

Those last 13 games, however, have all come up against a few opponents who have given the Ashes a lot of trouble all summer. Seven of them are with the Seattle Mariners, who are 8-4 against Oakland, and six are with the Houston Astros, who are 9-4. Only the Blue Jays (5-2) had close to that much success against the green-and-gold.

vs. LOVE: Lost 5 out of 7 in April, lost 2 out of 3 in May, lost 2 out of 3 in July

Lost 5 out of 7 in April, lost 2 out of 3 in May, lost 2 out of 3 in July vs SEA: Split 6 matches in May/June, lost 3 to 4 in July, lost 2 in August

Houstons dominant record comes with a hefty +35 run differential, but Seattle has been surpassed by the Ashes by five runs. Two of the Mariners’ losses came to bullpen blunders, and another was a failed tie in the 9th inning, and seven of the eight losses were by just one or two runs. But losing close games has been a problem for Oakland all year, and a better-performing run differential is a Seattle hallmark, so none of it can be written off easily.

The remaining schedule:

4 matches against SEA

3 matches against HOU

3 games @ SEA

3 games @ LOVE

The post-season Ashes odds have already fallen to the 10% range, and their only hope of climbing back into the playoff position is to keep piling up wins. They’ll have to do it by bouncing back against the teams they’ve been the least able to beat so far.

What’s more, these are two AL West division rivals, and it would take some extra meaning to beat them or be spoiled by them. In particular, the Asterisks are still playing the villain role around MLB, plus they finished the Ashes 2020 playoff run in the ALDS last fall. Celebrating an upset post-season clinch on their field would be just as sweet as officially eliminated by them would be bitter.

The stakes are high, but the payout can be too. The Mariners themselves are still clinging to the Wild Card race, so getting beat this week also means they’re taking out a fellow contender the rest of the way. In the division race, the Astros lead Oakland by six games, so while that’s most likely out of reach, six head-to-head meetings mean it’s not over yet.

The bottom line is that the Axis is needed to keep winning. They now have a five-game streak, all against sub-.500 competition, but they will have to face their own personal bosses of the 2021 regular season.

***

On tap this week are starting pitchers including Marco Gonzalez, star Yusei Kikuchi, and former Cy Young Zack Greinke, together with Tyler Anderson (3.67 ERA in 9 starts since trading deadline), Chris Flexen (3.66 ERA), Framber Valdez (3.26 ERA), and Jose Urquidy (3.38 ERA).

Hot bats this month include Seattles Jarred Kelenic (6 home runs, 171 wRC+) and Mitch Haniger (5 HR, 126 wRC+), and most of Houston’s usual stars (Tucker, Altuve, Bregman, Correa, Alvarez).

For the Axis, Sean Manaea gets a start tonight against the Mariners. He dominated them twice, including a shutout in June and then strikeout 13 in July. Frankie Montas will throw the opener against the Astros, whom he has defeated in two out of three attempts this year, totaling four runs in nearly 18 innings. Star Chris Bassitt could be coming back from injury this week, and the struggling bullpen just added a new arm of waivers.

Oakland’s lineup is 4th in MLB in scoring in September, with almost everyone swinging well now. Mark Canha and Matt Olson are two particularly hot bats, and both have also crushed Houston this year, while Olson shredded Seattle (5 home runs, 3 from Gonzales, 1 from Kikuchi).