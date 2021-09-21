Time of Possession and Complementary Football Key in Seattle Seahawks Week 2 Defeat

In Week 2 of NFL football, the Seahawks offense scored 30 points and put up 397 yards against the Titans. Still, their home opener still ended in defeat, with the Seattle defense giving up 532 yards and 33 runs. Of course, looking at the base box score leads to the blame for the loss being placed firmly on the defense.

However, it is not that simple. Successful, winning football requires all three phases to work together and complement each other. When an attack, defense or special teams are not performed, the other elements are also damaged. The Seahawks’ offensive attack seriously hurt the defensive side of football. As a result, Seattle lost a 15-point lead at halftime.

Compared to a talented offensive unit from Tennessee, the Seattle defense still managed to avoid touchdowns until late. It kept the visiting side on nine points in the first half; in addition, Tennessee only had 16 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

In addition, the Seahawks defense forced a second-quarter turnover that handed their offense to the Titans’ five-yard line, setting up an easy touchdown drive for Russell Wilson and his company.

The possession time figures suggest that the eventual break of the defense was almost inevitable. Tennessee held the ball for 42 minutes 33 seconds; Seattle only 22 minutes and 42 seconds. Seattle’s attack approach struggled to sustain drives, let alone take clock time. His early downruns proved fruitless.

Even on their scoring drive, the Seahawks scored quickly. Here’s a breakdown:

Scoring Ride No. 1, First Quarter: Five Plays, 57 Yards in One Minute, 58 Seconds (Result: Field Goal)

Scoring Run #2, Second Quarter: Three Plays, 89 Yards in One Minute, 40 Seconds (Result: Touchdown)

Scoring Ride No. 3, Second Quarter: Two Plays, Nine Yards in 36 Seconds (Result: Touchdown)

Score drive No. 4, second quarter: seven plays, 75 yards in 53 seconds (result: touchdown)

Scoring Ride No. 5, Fourth Quarter: Three Plays, 76 Yards in One Minute, 54 Seconds (Result: Touchdown)

The longest possession scoring time was the field goal in the first quarter, which took two minutes and two seconds of the total playing time.

“The game in general. We scored, you look back, we scored on a huge play, something like 60. Then we scored from the five-yard line. So we didn’t have the ball very long. Then we scored again from 60-something,” Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle Monday morning.

“So we never established our ability to control football again. It was just a little unusual that we were so ahead and didn’t really have a rhythm in attack.”

Carroll added: “These were all kind of situations in and of themselves. We didn’t contribute to the control of scrimmage in the ball game the way we would like.”

In the first half, the Seahawks’ possession was 11 minutes and 16 seconds; the Titans had 18 minutes and 44 seconds. The second half was even more brutal in defense, where Seattle’s offense held the ball for just 10 minutes and 26 seconds compared to Tennesee’s 19 minutes and 34 seconds.

More importantly, the Seahawks scored just six points in the second half’s five bouts and took just six first downs, a total that includes the end of the game, Wilson’s scramble dropout and Tyler Lockett’s catch. -and walk. So all in all: four “real” first downs and a gift-wrapped blown coverage play that allowed Freddie Swain to score an easy 68-yard touchdown.

“In the second half we had – for one reason: we had a few penalties, we had a few problems, we missed a few calls, we missed a few close range situations – and all of that contributed to no rhythm to finish the game. make it when we needed it,” Carroll estimated at 710 ESPN Seattle. “We needed another drive, we needed a drive to finish the game.”

318 of the Titans’ 532 yards came in the second half — 206 of them in the fourth quarter. In overtime, the Seahawks’ offenses continued their failures, going three-and-out and punting from their own half-yard line after starting on their own 13.

As Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle Monday morning: “In this game, which was different in the first game, we didn’t complement our game very well from one side to the other, so it hurt us at the end.”

The Seahawks’ defense isn’t flawless, of course. The Titans want to play a patient, long-lasting style on offense and the Seattle defense were unable to get off the field quickly.

Take the scores from the first half, for example, where the Titans’ first field goal took six minutes and 40 seconds off the clock. Their second kicking drive lasted four minutes and 29 seconds. And their third three-point trip, after two Seahawks touchdowns and the aforementioned forced fumble, ran empty for four minutes and 15 seconds. On the second and third Titans field goals, the Seahawks were unable to get them into a third down situation until they entered the red zone.

Throughout the game, the defense allowed multiple explosive actions that were poorly executed. In the clutch, the Titans’ coaching staff took advantage of certain schematic adjustments that the Seahawks made. And at crucial points, highly avoidable penalties were taken by Seattle defenders – six in fact for 70 yards, or 66 yards with half the distance from goal included.

But in the end, the Seahawks defense were able to win big against the well-stocked Titans. They even came off the field at the start of extra time, giving Wilson a chance to win the game after backup quarterback Geno Smith lost the toss.

“We lost our rhythm during that game because we scored so explosively, after the turnover, we never really found our way when we needed it, that’s realizing how important it is to have that mix of the run and the pass. that we can get what we want”, summarized Carroll to 710 ESPN Seattle.

The Seahawks’ offensive attack gave their defense no chance to end the game, and it was no surprise that the defense seemed utterly exhausted by the end. After week 2, important questions should already be asked about the sustainability of the Shane Waldron-Wilson approach. What happens if the explosives aren’t there? What happens when defenses play real defense?