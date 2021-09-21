Nationals vs. Marlins – Game Recap – September 20, 2021

MIAMI — Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered twice before scoring from the third run on a wild pitch in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins defeated the Washington Nationals 8-7 Monday-evening.

After Dylan Floro (6-6) threw a scoreless top of the 10th, Chisholm took his second place to start the bottom of the inning as Miami’s automatic runner.

Washington reliever Sam Clay (0-5) walked Jess Snchez intentionally to face Lewis Brinson. Chisholm stole third in the at bat and ran home after Clay’s breaking pitch bounced away from catcher Keibert Ruiz.

It’s exciting, I love being on base with those opportunities where I can run and go fast, Chisholm said. As soon as they told me I was on second base I was so excited to go out.

Washington lost his chance in the top of the 10th after cautious automatic runner Luis Garca took only one base off Thomas a double against the rightfield wall. Floro eliminated Alcides Escobar on a groundout to an infield tie, Juan Soto was walked intentionally and Garca was caught trying to go home on a grounder by Josh Bells to first baseman Lewin Daz.

Miami catcher Sandy Lens is the first to throw past Daz, but home plate umpire Adam Beck ruled that Bell interfered with the throw, resulting in a double play.

Nationals Dave Martnez argued and was ejected. Martinez claimed that Bell had already crossed the bag when the pitch hit Bell and dodged Daz. He also doubted that the pitch on which Chisholm could score hit Brinson first.

It’s a judgment, I get it, the ball hits him inside the line, Martinez said. Come on guys. Use your damn common sense, once. They want to keep doing that, laying the foundation on the other side of the line.

Bell acknowledged that he ran inside the baseline.

I feel like a lot of players do that, Bell said. My momentum had me in the throwing lane. It’s feeling hard at first, then having a split second and then feeling the ball hit me and get called. I think it makes sense if he catches the ball and I’m safe in the beginning, but after that nothing happens.

Crew chief Bill Miller told a pool reporter: When the catcher threw the ball to first baseman, Josh Bell ran outside the runners lane, in fair territory, all the way to the base. And he interfered with the first baseman’s ability to catch the ball, and that’s the rule.

Miller also added that the Nationals took longer than the required 20 seconds to appeal the wild pitch that ended the game and whether Len touched home plate on Bell’s grounder.

To me it was like a lot was happening, Miami manager Don Mattingly said of the doubles. I’m going to stay out there. I think the only argument would be that last step. The man can enter the field because he has to go to the base. Watching the replay, he was a few feet inside the line. That was my perspective to watch it on repeat.

Snchez homered and even surprised himself in the fourth inning when the barehanded Marlins rightfielder gave Lane Thomas a flyball. Snchez crossed the pop-up at the foul line and reached back with his right hand to catch him. Snchez smiled and held the ball up for everyone to see, including a dejected Thomas.

Miami rallied for three runs in the seventh to tie the game at 7, with Bryan De La Cruz scoring the tying run on short stop Escobars’ second foul of the game.

It was an interesting game from a getting behind and back in it, Mattingly said.

The Nationals broke a 3-3 tie, chasing Miami starter Jess Luzardo with a three-run fifth. Ruiz hit a two-run single and scored on Garcas RBI double.

Luzardo gave up five runs and six hits in four-plus innings. The lefthander walked and struckout two batters.

Washington-starter Erick Fedde worked five innings and gave up four runs and four hits and struckout five.

Miami trailed 3-0 on homeruns by Chisholm and Snchez in the third. Chisholms’ drive put the Marlins on the board and Snchez followed with a two-run shot after De La Cruz reached on a fielding error by Escobars.

Chisholm reconnected with Fedde in the fifth with his blast over the right midfield wall. He has 17 home runs this season.

Ruiz’s two-run single with the bases loaded in the first gave Washington an early lead.

The Nationals strengthened their advantage on Thomas’ solo shot in the second. Thomas drove Luzardos 3-2 over the wall in the center for his sixth homer.

SOME BIRTHDAY

Monday was the fifth anniversary of Jos Ferndez’s last game. The Marlins ace pitcher threw eight scoreless innings, struckout 12 and won in a 1-0 victory over the Nationals. Ferndez and two friends died in a boating accident five days later.

This is a reminder to all of us who knew Jos to keep his legacy alive, Miguel Rojas, the last remaining team-mate of Fernadezs still with the club, told Spanish-language media on Saturday.

TRAINERS ROOM

Marlins: 1B Jess Aguilar (left knee injury) and C-OF Jorge Alfaro (left strain) continue to recover but have not resumed baseball activities.

NEXT ONE

LHP Josh Rogers (1-0, 2.60) starts the second game of the three-game series for the Nationals on Tuesday, while the Marlins go with LHP Trevor Rogers (7-7, 2.71). The pitchers are unrelated.

