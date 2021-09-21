Today’s Indian Cricket Team Could Be The Best Ever

It has been 50 years since the first real breakthrough in the history of Indian cricket – the India Rubber Year of 1971, when after years of defeats and debacles, India emerged as a powerhouse in world cricket with double triumphs in the West Indies and England. Since then, India has been a force to be reckoned with, despite the setbacks that will unfold in half a century. And every time there was the inevitable discussion about the strongest Indian team ever.

There is no doubt that the Indian team of the 1970s with Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Viswanath and Dilip Vengsarkar and the famous spin quartet at their peak was a strong team, but the absence of pace bowlers was the only palpable weakness. This prevented the team from being among the best in the world, but when Kapil Dev emerged in the late 1970s, this one weakness was overcome. He made up for the spinners’ retirement on his own, and with the arrival of Mohammed Azharuddin (instead of Viswanath) the Indian team of the 80s seemed the strongest yet.

But what about the 90s? The retirement of Gavaskar, Vengsarkar and Kapil appear to be blows from which Indian cricket would not recover. While Azhar was still there, Sachin Tendulkar arrived and by the mid 1990s Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Javagal Srinath and Aniil Kumble had made their presence felt and Indian cricket was in very capable hands. It seemed that the Indian team of the 90s was stronger than the team that was on duty the decade before.

But then came the new millennium and Indian cricket reached new heights. The batting formation of Virender Sehwag, Tendfulkar, Dravid, Ganguly and VVS Laxman was recognized as the shiniest in the game today. This, along with three great bowlers Zaheer Khan, Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, saw India rack up regular wins abroad and rose to the No. 1 spot in the ICC rankings for the first time.

Indian cricket fans were convinced that this peak could never be surpassed. And with Dravid and Laxman retiring in 2012, Tendulkar and Sehwag the following year and with Kumble and Ganguly having played their last Tests way back in 2008, the future looked very bleak. How does a side replace such giants and legends? But Indian cricket has the fortunate gift of spotting prodigious talent at regular intervals. Over the past decade, first under MS Dhoni and then Virat Kohli, the Indian flag has flown high in international cricket. Once again, victories abroad have been won time and again, while the record at home is simply amazing. Two consecutive series wins in Australia mean the penultimate frontier has been conquered, as South Africa is now the only country not to have won a Test series. But the Indians are getting closer and closer to that elusive target and it wouldn’t be surprising if that ‘Final Frontier’ went overboard this winter.

So is Indian cricket now at its strongest ever in its history? One would like to think so, as it certainly has the credentials. To start with, India was the No. 1 team in the ICC rankings until recently, despite a very competitive field. The team also reached the final of the inaugural World Test Championship before descending to New Zealand. Despite the presence of Kohli and other stalwarts, there is little doubt that the occupation is stronger in the first decade of the millennium. But what probably gives the current squad the nod is the bowling which is much stronger, especially in the pace department. Indeed Indian fast bowling has never been better and that seems to give the current side an edge.