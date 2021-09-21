Annese angry at the last performance of football team Ferris





BIG RAPIDS Ferris States’ No. 2 nationally ranked soccer team gears up for Davenport University and his return home this Saturday as he hopes to put a disappointing performance behind them in a rough game against Saginaw Valley.

The Bulldogs eventually found a way to survive and took a thrilling 47-45 win over the Saginaw Valley State Cardinals at FSU’s Top Taggart Field on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs overcame seven turnovers and 13 penalties to go to 3-0 on the year with the league opener triumph for both schools. After Saginaw Valley State tied the game in the final game of regulation, Ferris State seized control early in overtime and took the lead on Marvin Campbell’s one-yard TD run, followed by a two-point conversion pass from quarterback Evan Cummins. to H-Back Keith Davis. However, the Cardinals, as they did all night, found a way to keep their hopes alive by completing a 10-yard TD throw from Matt Considine to Casey Williams near the goal line on their overtime possession. However, on the possible two-point tying conversion play, Ian Hall of the Bulldogs broke up Considine’s throw as FSU clung to the win. There was everything in that game, said Ferris State coach Tony Annese. I don’t even know where to start. There was just a lot of drama in that game and a lot of craziness. So give them credit. They did some really nice things and played against us a lot. All in all it was 3-0 but I’m totally miserable now. Sometimes you lose and you learn from it and sometimes you are lucky enough to win and learn from it. Hopefully we can learn from this situation. Were 3-0. But were clearly a little frustrated. If I told you in my own words how I really felt, they would yell that I’m too graphic. It was a frustrating game with many mistakes. Annese said senior running back Marvin Campbells contributions late in the game were critical. He is a wonderful young man and we love him to death. It was just madness. We dropped the ball so many times, it was just ridiculous. Looks like we lost five fumbles, which is ridiculous. They got a pick 6 and we threw another pick. What are those seven turnovers after playing clean football for two weeks? One of those choices was my fault, a terrible phone call from me. Some others just dropped the ball. It is a very challenging time for us. If you add up this stat, five fumbles, two interceptions and 13 penalties? What should you say to that? It’s like your team isn’t good, your team doesn’t deserve to win a match. Your team isn’t doing the things it needs to do to be successful. Your team should not be focused this week. Annese had a blunt postgame chat with his players. We’ve been working hard on this during COVID, he said. We were grinding every day, working with our strength coach and on this field and working alone. Was it okay to give things away? I don’t know, I’m surprised there were fans who stayed. If I were a fan I would say the coach doesn’t know what he’s doing and his team doesn’t deserve to win tonight. Ferris offense has still scored 45 points or more in the first three games. There is potential, but potential means nothing to me, Annese said. If you have potential and you don’t use it, it’s not that great. I want productivity. I want guys to be willing to do the things they need to do to be successful. Don’t get me wrong, our boys are fighting so hard. We can’t put ourselves in a situation where we shoot ourselves in the foot at that level. This is one of the best implosions of a football team I’ve ever coached. Were 3-0 and regroup. For next week, I think our boys will be fired to recapture themselves tonight and see what they can do, Annese said. There were way too many big plays by them. We were not prepared to play tonight. Give Saginaw credit. Their children fought hard.

