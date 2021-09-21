Power Classification: Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup is made up of layers upon layers of dynamics, relationships and varied directions of individual careers, but it starts with the captains, and this edition delivers in the construction of the immersive.

Wisconsin’s own Steve Stricker leads the US, because of course he does. He was destined for this moment. Nobody doesn’t like Steve, but worship alone won’t win matches.

In the other corner is Ireland’s Padraig Harrington, he of a trio of victories in the majors and one of the best thinkers/quotes in the sport. Like all European captains who have gone before, he won’t dismiss the idea that the visitors are the underdogs, despite being targeted as defending champions, not to mention the winners of nine of their last 12 encounters. Go all the way back to 1985 and Europe is 11-5-1 in the Ryder Cup. Yes, an underdog.

The tide shift for the 2021 edition is that half of Americans will debut in the event, while only three of Europeans will be competing for the first time. That may have been over-analyzed, but there is no underestimated European chemistry that doesn’t age. It is as much the byproduct of positive group reactions to unfavorable outcomes as team success in stressful circumstances. With this week’s rural Wisconsin road race, the focus is as sharp as it is simplified by minimizing distractions.

Of course, the only measurement that matters is the scoreboard on which 28 points are distributed. By tradition, the US has chosen to open Friday and Saturday with Foursomes. The afternoon sessions on both days are Four-ball. After four games in each of those four sessions, all 12 from each team will compete in singles on Sunday. If the Ryder Cup is tied, 14-14, Europe will keep the title.

The Straits Course at Whistling Straits is one of Pete Dyes’ masterpieces, and it is one of the most instantly recognizable circuits hosting the PGA Championship in 2004, 2010 and 2015. Not surprisingly, Europe also has more experience on the track where only Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm did not compete. Five of the Americans take it here for the first time.

The Straits played as a stock par 72 for the 2015 PGA and on 7,501 yards. This week it’s a par 71 with three par 5s and tips at 7,390 yards. In addition to the conversion of the 11th hole to a par 4, reflecting a 44 yards reduction and testing as a par 5 six years ago, the other primary changes include a shortening of the par-4 first hole (also by 44 yards) to 364 yards, and down 17 yards on the 552 yard, par-5 16th.

Regardless of the size, but especially in Foursomes and Singles, it’s worth keeping the ball visible/reachable/findable all over the court. There are many hazards and any area with sand inside and outside the ropes is treated as such. Striking the ball will prevail and set the stage for unpredictable, red-hot putting. Bentgrass greens are tricky in spots, but at 7,000 square feet, there’s plenty of room to land on approach.

After wind and changeable weather have cleared, Mother Nature is expected to cooperate during the three-day race weekend. There is no blockage from the wind, but they will, er, whistle at a steady clip north of 10 mph but from the predominant westerly direction, so the course will test as made. Rain can’t be ruled out on Friday, but it shouldn’t stop the game. Sunshine and seasonal peaks in the 60s are forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

