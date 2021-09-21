Jackson Lumen Christi Hall of Fame hockey coach retires after 36 seasons

Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter

Umen Christi coach Mike Wartella watches from the bench in the third period on Friday afternoon at the Compuware Arena in Plymouth during the Division 3 state semifinals. The Titans lost to Calumet, 8-0. (MLive File Photo/J. Scott Park).BPN

JACKSON Mike Wartella has been a linchpin of the Jackson Lumen Christi hockey program for nearly half a century, both as a player and as a coach.

Now the Titans will have to enter a new era as they try to replace the heart and soul of Lumen Christi hockey since 1975. Wartella recently announced his retirement from coaching after racking up 523 wins during his time behind the bench.

Coach Mike Wartella has touched so many lives during his 36-year career with Lumen Christi, said Lumen Christi athletics director Jesse Brown. Our community is blessed with someone so dedicated to the kids, school and hockey. We wish him every success in his retirement. He is a real Titan.

Wartella is fifth all-time in the Michigan high school hockey record books with 523 wins, just behind Jim Crawford (533) of Calumet, Doug Towler (606) of Flint Northern, Grand Blanc and Davison, Ron Baum (623) of East Kentwood and Mike Turner (629) of Trenton. He is also second all-time in games coached at 884.

It’s a bit bittersweet, Wartella said. I’ve been coaching for a long time and I think there comes a point in your career where you realize when it’s the right time to step back. My wife, Julie, and I have been discussing that we might spend more time in the winter in warmer weather and take a break, so I thought it would be a good time to step back and let someone else run the program. to take over.

We’ve had a hockey program at Lumen for 48 years and I’ve been involved in it for about 40 years. It was a tough decision to step back, but it was something that I’ve been thinking about for the past four or five years and just looking at it from year to year.

The 2016 inductee of the Michigan High School Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame led the Titans to 11 conference titles, two regional titles, 10 regional final appearances, and one state semifinal appearance.

The Titan posted winning seasons in 25 of Wartella’s 33 seasons as head coach, including a school record of 23 wins during the 2019-20 season. Lumen Christi also had 10 teams in the Top 10 in their respective division’s final standings and had 10 teams finishing Academic All-State.

It was a great place for me to go to school and graduate, Wartella said. They have a great tradition, they have a great group of teachers, administrators, and for me it was a blessing to be a part of the school and its history. I felt like it had great character, great traditions, and I wanted to be a part of that and honestly it’s probably one of the reasons I stuck around for so long just because of the support from the administration and just the kids he came out to play for me.

Wartella played four seasons for the Titans from 1975-79, finishing with 152 career points, the fourth all-time in school history. He is also second all-time in career assists with 92 and points in a single game with eight points.

He was also a key member of the Jackson Lumen State Championship teams in 1977 and 1979.

The Lumen Christi hockey show means everything to me, Wartella said. When this job opened up, I jumped at the opportunity, even though I didn’t really have any coaching experience. It turned out to be the best decision I’ve ever made. I have had many great opportunities during my time at Lumen Christi, including the opportunity to coach my son throughout his playing career. I enjoyed every moment.

—

MORE JACKSON AREA SPORTS COVERAGE

Red-hot Jackson Lumen Christi hockey takes conference championship

Jackson Lumen Christi hockey chasing first state championship since 1978

Jackson Lumen Christi Hockey Coach Mike Wartella Inducted into MHSHCA Hall of Fame

Late wave leads Lumen Christi hockey past Jackson United