



Taliban sack Afghanistan cricket board director Hamid Shinwari The Taliban have fired the director of Afghanistan’s cricket council. Hamid Shinwari shared on his official Facebook account on Monday that he had been fired by Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the new Taliban interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani. The former ACB chief also said he was not given any explanation for his dismissal by the Anas Haqqani. He added that he had not been given any reason for his resignation. According to the reports, it is still unclear whether the new ACB chief is a relative of Sirajuddin Haqqani. Haqqani is the same person under investigation by the police for his connection to several attacks on Kabul during the Taliban war with the US-backed government. In April 2021, Hamid Shinwari was named as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Afagnaistan cricket board to replace Rahmatullah Qureishi. Shinwari also previously served as CEO at ACB between 2010 and 2012. According to ACB, Shinwaris’ academic qualifications include a Ph.D. in health policy. And management of Nanjing Medical University in China. He also holds a Masters degree in Public Health from the University of Queensland in Australia. In addition to medical qualifications, he also holds a Masters in Business Administration from Preston University. Hamid Shinwari urged the world not to isolate Afghanistan We ask Cricket Australia and the entire cricket world to hold the door open for us. Walk with us, do not isolate us and avoid punishing us for our cultural and religious environment, Shinwari had said in a statement. After Shinwari’s resignation, the ACB also announced Naseebullah Haqqani as the new chief on their official Facebook page. No alternative but to cancel test match in Afghanistan after Taliban stance on women’s sport: Cricket Australia The newly formed government in Kabul has expressed its support for the Afghan men’s cricket team for the Australia tour for the historic test match and the T20 World Cup. But the Taliban have reported a ban on women in Afghanistan from playing sports. Last week the Australian The cricket board canceled a Test match with Afghanistans cricket team to protest against the ban on women from sports in Afghanistan. Story continues Driving the global growth of women’s cricket is incredibly important to Cricket Australia. Our vision for cricket is that it is a sport for everyone. And we unequivocally support the game for women at every level. the CA pronunciation said If recent media reports that women’s cricket will not be supported in Afghanistan, this will be substantiated. Then Cricket Australia would have no choice but not to host Afghanistan for the proposed Test Match to be played in Hobart. We thank the Australian and Tasmanian governments for their support on this important issue. This article Taliban sack Afghanistan cricket board director Hamid Shinwari appeared first on BreezyScroll. Read more about BreezyScroll.

