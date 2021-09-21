Florence-Henrys football team rises to No. 3 in Class 9AA





The Florence-Henrys high school soccer team is now ranked third in Class 9AA in this week’s South Dakota Prep Media poll. The Falcons, 5-0, were fourth last week. They are one of three teams that are still rated as De Smet (5-0), remaining number 1 in class 9A and Sioux Valley (3-1) number 3 in class 11B. Watertown (2-2 in Class 11AA), Hamlin (4-1 in Class 9AA) and Castlewood (3-1 in Class 9A) each received votes this week. In South Dakota Prep Media’s volleyball poll, Florence-Henry (12-2) again got Class A votes. Also included are this week’s polls from high school football and fastpitch softball coaches. Fastpitch softball team Watertown Arrows (11-14) continues to receive votes. high school football The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of September 20 is listed below, ranking the top five teams in each class. The votes received in first place are indicated in brackets. Class 11AAA 1. Harrisburg (21) 4-0 109 1 2. Brandon Valley (1) 4-0 89 2 3.SF Jefferson 3-1 60 3 4. SF Lincoln 3-1 43 4 5. SF Washington 2-2 27 5 Receive votes: OGorman 1, SF Roosevelt 1. Class 11AA 1. Tea Room (19) 4-0 107 1 2. Pierre (3) 3-1 86 2 3. Brookings 3-1 66 5 4. Aberdeen Central 3-1 40 3 5. Yankton 2-2 26 4 Receive votes: Watertown (2-2) 5. Class 11A 1. Canton (21) 4-0 109 1 2. Team Race (1) 4-0 87 2 3. Dell Rapids 3-1 63 3 4. West Central 3-1 39 4 5. Lennox 3-1 19 5 Receive votes: Sioux Falls Christian 13. Class 11B 1. Winner (22) 5-0 110 1 2. Bridgewater Emery/Ethan 3-1 80 2 3. Sioux Valley 3-1 66 3 4. Aberdeen Roncalli 4-0 43 4 5. Elk Point-Jefferson 3-1 8RF (tie) McCook Central Montrose 3-1 8 5 Votes received: Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central 6, Groton Area 3, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 3, Wagner 2, Hot Springs 1. Class 9AA 1. Hanson (21) 4-0 109 1 2. Platte-Geddes 3-1 67 3 3. Florence-Henry (1) 5-0 53 4 4. Chester Area 3-1 22 5 5. Canistota-Freeman 3-2 21 RV Receiving votes: Garretson 20, Parkston 17, Hamlin (4-1) 11, Ipswich 6, Timber Lake 4. Class 9A 1. De Smet (20) 5-0 107 1 2. Howard (1) 5-0 87 2 3. Herreid-Selby Area 5-0 62 3 4. Wolsey-Wessington 3-1 38 4 5. Wall (1) 5-0 32 5 Receiving votes: Castlewood (3-1) 1. Class 9B 1. Gayville-Volin (16) 3-0 95 1 2. Faulkton Area (2) 4-1 81 2 3. Avon (3) 4-0 75 3 4. Harding County-Bison (1) 3-1 50 4 5. Potter County 4-1 28 5 Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 1. Volleyball in high school Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of September 20, 2021. The teams are listed with first place votes in parentheses, record, points, and previous rankings. Class AA 1. O’Gorman (14) 6-0 70 1 2. SF Washington 7-0 56 2 3. Pierre 8-1 35 4 4. SF Lincoln 9-2 30 3 5. Harrisburg 8-3 15 5 Votes received: Brandon Valley (6-4) 2; S.F. Roosevelt (8-4) 2. Class A, first class 1. SF Christian (14) 10-0 70 1 2. Dakota Valley 8-2 51 2 3. RC Christian 11-0 42 3 4. Garretson 10-1 21 5 5. Hill City 10-0 14 RV Receive votes: Winner (9-2) 11; Florence Henry (11-2) 1. Class B 1. Bridgewater Emery (10) 12-0 59 4 2. Warner (2) 13-2 40 2 3. Wolsey-Wessington (2) 8-1 39 1 4. Aberdeen Christian 10-1 24 NR 5. Northwest 13-3 18 3 Receiving votes: Chester Area (14-3) 16; Platte-Geddes (13-1) 14. Survey high school football coaches Class AA guys 1. Sioux Falls Jefferson 2. Aberdeen Central 3. Rapid City Stevens 4. Yankton 5. Sioux Falls Washington Votes received: Sioux Falls Lincoln, Spearfish, Brandon Valley, Pierre. Class AA Girls 1. Rapid City Stevens 2. Aberdeen Central 3. Brandon Valley 4. Pierre 5. Harrisburg Receive votes: Rapid City Central, Sioux Falls Lincoln. Class A boys 1. Sioux Falls Christian 2. Tea room 3. St. Thomas More 4. Belle Fork 5. Vermilion Receive votes: Groton Area, Freeman Academy. Class A Girls 1.West Central 2. Sioux Falls Christian 3. Tea Room 4. Dakota Valley (Tie) Groton area Receive votes: Vermillion, St. Thomas More Fastpitch Softball Coaches Class A Poll 1. Harrisburg (12 votes in first place) 64 points 2. Sioux Falls Lincoln (1) 53 3. Brookings 27 4. Rapid City Stevens 22 5. OGorman 10 Votes Receiving, Watertown (11-14), Yankton, Sioux Falls Washington, Brandon Valley.

