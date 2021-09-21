Bryan Harsin wants Auburn to learn valuable lessons from the loss to Penn State

Bryan Harsin doesn’t want to dwell on Auburn’s loss to Penn State, but he doesn’t want his team to forget either.

The Tigers fell to the Nittany Lions, 28-20, Saturday in a thrilling game that didn’t yield the lust result for Harsins’ team as it took the first loss under the head coach of the first year. It was an outcome that Harsin said in retrospect should burn for those in the program, but which he wants his team to learn valuable lessons from.

I think everyone is disappointed, and they should be, Harsin said. There’s that sting of not getting the job done. We didn’t complete the mission we wanted to achieve. You use that. There are many positives in that. You use that as motivation. You use that as, okay, I’m not good enough. I’m not good enough in these areas. We are not good enough in these areas.

First, it starts with you. And as a team we have to understand that what we did was not good enough.

Auburn was not good enough on the road against a top-10 team as it was unable to capitalize on key opportunities to pull off a disrupted Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. The Tigers struggled with an inability to create a consistent pass rush, difficulty defending the pass and a non-sync passive attack of their own, plus a precious turnover in the opening game of the second half, but they also did some things well in a difficult road environment.

Ultimately, though, Auburn wasn’t doing well enough to do the things it could control, according to Harsin. Now, after taking the time to review the entire game, the Tigers need to ask themselves some critical questions: What needs to be improved? What things were not done well and why? Did those problems in practice start during the week? Was there a lack of focus? Wasn’t enough time spent on preparations throughout the week?

Winning can mask some problems for a team, but a loss can sometimes provide more value to improve from within. That’s what Harsin hopes can happen to his program after last weekend’s setback.

What a loss does isn’t so much a revelation, but it gives you insight into how important everything we do is, Harsin said. football that is the reality. And with a loss, that sting, that drive, that motivation, whatever you want to call it, you have to move on, and you can’t let the last game beat you.

That’s the message within this week’s program: don’t let the loss to Penn State linger and affect how you prepare for the State of Georgia; instead, you need to recognize the shortcomings that led to that result and get better at it.

You don’t go out and do the same, Harsin said. You make sure you do those things, but you do them better, you do them with more urgency; you do them with a better focus.

That started after Sundays review session, as Auburn closed the book on Penn State and turned his attention to Georgia State, which will come to Jordan-Hazen Stadium for Saturdays homecoming game (3pm on the SEC Network).

Now the Tigers will focus on what to do to improve a situation similar to the one they faced in Happy Valley. That starts with film study and making sure you know everything there is to know about an opponent so that match day preparation is enough to get the team playing quickly and confidently.

That is a driving factor; there’s no doubt about that, Harsin said. That should always be my motivation. I don’t think you need that kind of motivation to make you want to do those things better; I think you have to have the kind of discipline to just do those things at that level, every day, every week that we’re going to play.

For some players, Harsin said, they need that kind of motivation that comes from a loss to start a fire among them. But for everyone, Harsin wants the desire to get better every day in practice and on Saturday, regardless of the result on the scoreboard.

The experience of a loss, especially one like the one the team endured on the road last weekend, can give a better understanding of what needs to be achieved, whether it be discipline, or focus, or daily strength to improve and find future success.

I hope for our players and everyone in this program, that stings, that’s a memory, said Harsin. That’s a reminder for this program right now that it needs what it needs. No matter how the day goes, when we lock up and get into those conference rooms, there’s a certain way to do it; if we practice, there is a certain way to do it. That understanding of what we just went through, and what happens next.

And while Harsin hopes his team can apply the difficult lessons he learned from defeat, he made one thing crystal clear on Monday: it’s time to move on from that disappointing loss.

He acknowledged that much of the talk within the program was centered on last weekend’s outcome and the what-ifs that could have turned the tide at Beaver Stadium. But now everyone’s attention must be turned to the state of Georgia and the teams’ final task before the start of a grueling SEC schedule next month that includes games against five teams currently in the AP top-25.

So take what you’ve learned and apply it and do it in a way where it doesn’t have to be on a game day anymore, it’s just the way we go and prepare, Harsin said. Georgia State is a damn good soccer team. They will be ready to play. They will come here and they will do their very best. If we don’t prepare like that and we decide it’s not that important on Tuesday or Wednesday to get ourselves ready, and then by Thursday and Friday when we really start to get our spirits up, watch out. Because Saturday is going to be a tough day at the end of the day.

That’s the reality, and the sooner we learn that and do it every day, the better it would be. And for our team and this program, we have to learn that, and we have to do it consistently every day.

Tom Green is an Auburn beat reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Tomas_Verde.