Taliban sack CEO of Afghan cricket board

Hamid Shinwari. The Taliban have fired the head of the Afghan cricket council and replaced it with a member of the feared Haqqani network, responsible for some of the worst attacks in the country’s history. Hamid Shinwari posted on his Facebook page on Monday that he has been removed by order of senior Haqqani officials, a branch of the Taliban. “Anas Haqqani visited the cricket board and told me very clearly that my job as (chief) executive officer was over,” Shinwari wrote on his Facebook page. Anas Haqqani is a senior Taliban official and the younger brother of Sirajuddin Haqqani, Afghanistan’s new Interior Minister. Shinwari’s message, seen by AFP, was later not visible, with the page apparently deactivated. In the Pashto language post, Shinwari said he had asked for a formal warrant but had not received it. “I was elected to the executive section of the Cricket Board after a transparent process, but I did not understand the reason for my resignation,” Shinwari said. He was later replaced by Naseebullah Haqqani, aka Naseeb Khan, a close ally of the Haqqani network, said a source at the cricket board who declined to be named. “He has a master’s degree and also has knowledge of cricket,” the board said on its Facebook page. During their first stint in power, before being ousted in 2001, the Taliban banned most entertainment – including many sports – and used stadiums as public execution sites. But the hardline Islamists don’t mind cricket and the game is popular among their fighters. Women were completely banned from the game under the latter regime, and no guideline on female participation has been issued this time.

