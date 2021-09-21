Football wins season opener over Valparaiso

The Big Green overcame offensive battle to win 28-18 on the road.

Returning fifth-year Derek Kyler ’21, Big Green’s starting quarterback, led Dartmouth to a win in the team’s season opener on Saturday.

In his first game since to win the Ivy League Championship two years ago, the Dartmouth football team showed some signs of two years of rust before coming away on Saturday with a hard-fought 28-18 win over Valparaiso University.

“Once we got things rolling, the butterflies went away. It felt just like riding a bike.”

The game started to go way Valparaisos early in the first quarter, when Dartmouths initial offensive drive traveled 15 yards in the wrong direction and Big Green allowed a safety. The Crusaders were able to score a field goal on their next journey through the field after nearly eight minutes of attacking possession, taking Dartmouth’s deficit to 5-0.

With the team in the game for over 10 minutes with only one offensive possession to their name and no production to speak of, this could have been a moment of panic for the Dartmouth attack. However, returning fifth-year Derek Kyler 21, the Big Green starting quarterback, joined the group to keep his teams’ confidence intact.

It’s a lot of nerves when you first come and it’s been so long since you’ve played football, Kyler said. So I tried to keep everyone calm and steady and let them know we’re okay, it’s going to be okay, just come back on the next ride and do what we can. We’re going to win this game.

Kylers leadership proved effective as the Big Green marched through the field and scored his first touchdown of the season. Two plays after converting from an important fourth deficit, Kyler running back from Zack Bair found 22 open at the left sideline. After dodging a tackle in the open field, Baird ran down the sidelines all the way to the end zone, finishing a 41-yard reception with a touchdown and giving the Big Green the lead with a score of 7-5.

Saturday was Bair’s first game since tearing his ACL in a game against the University of Pennsylvania in 2019. Returning to the field against Valparaiso, he was the driving force behind the Big Greens offense, taking 92 rushing yards and one touchdown out of 14. carries in addition to catching three passes for 57 yards and his first quarter touchdown.

Dartmouth came out energized in the second quarter and, after forcing a Valparaiso punt, went on an eight-play, 78-yard drive capped by a six-yard touchdown pass to receiver Paxton Scott 24, leaving the Big Green The lead was extended to 14-5. Valparaiso answered with a field goal before the end of the quarter and sent the game into halftime with the score 14-8 in favor of Dartmouth.

Multiple teammates described Scottt as a younger, less experienced player who could make a remarkable impact in the season opener, and the numbers back this up. Scott finished the day with eight receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown, earning him the Ivy League Rookie of the Week honors. Bair said it didn’t show it was Scott’s first collegiate game, a sentiment Kyler echoed.

He really caught everyone’s attention, Kyler said. We knew what he was capable of, but it was good to see him market it for everyone to see.

Dartmouth started the second half on offense and were able to extend their lead even further with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a touchdown pass to Jonny Barrett 23. 21-8, Dartmouth.

The Valparaiso defense reacted to its biggest deficit of the current game. The next two offensive strikes for Dartmouth resulted in a second safety and fumble, a turnover that the Crusaders converted into a touchdown on their subsequent possession. Suddenly, Big Greens’ once comfortable lead was reduced to just three points with 16 minutes left.

Many different mistakes have been made in the game and we just have to accept them, Bair said. We can’t dwell on them, we just have to learn from them, make the necessary changes and make sure they don’t happen next week.

However, before we thought about next week, there was one more game to win. And after Dartmouth tampered with the ball back to Valparaiso on the eighth game of the teams’ next offensive possession, Valparaiso moved 40 yards down the area in four plays and Dartmouth’s lead seemed more in doubt than ever.

On the fifth play of the Valparaiso drive, Dartmouth linebackers Tanner Cross 21 and Marques White 23 were both able to reach the quarterback, apply pressure and force a bad pitch. The ball found its way into the hands of a waiting player, but unfortunately for Valparaiso, that player was Dartmouth’s Mackie.

With his butterflies firmly in the rear-view mirror, Mackie grabbed the pass of his first interception of his career at any level of competitive football and brought it back to the Valparaiso 25-yard line, setting up a two-play touchdown drive for Dartmouth who extended the lead to 28-18. Valparaiso never again challenged Dartmouth’s leadership.

It was fantastic, Mackie said. I just have to thank my team. [Cross] and [White] put a lot of pressure on the quarterback, forced a bad pitch. I had guys get out in front of me, they were able to block, so it was really a blessing.

Dartmouth moved up to 1-0 in the season after the win, but players emphasized cleaning up the moments of sloppiness shown during the match as inexperienced players got used to college football and returning players worked from the rust, as the main takeaway practice for the next week.

We were all a little frustrated at the time, but in hindsight, because about half of these guys have never even traveled or gone to a game, most of them never started, Kyler said. And so we just stepped back and said it’s been a while, a win is a win, so we went to fix what we can and move on to the next week.

The Big Green will play in their home opener next Saturday against Sacred Heart University, which can boast a 2-1 record going into the matchup.