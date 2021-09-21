Once plodding, the new tennis players of CEC now dominate

The three-sport star for the Eskomos typically played volleyball, basketball, and softball. At the time, however, the Minnesota State High School League had moved the volleyball season to the spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Around the same time, Cloquets Dana Jones made the decision to focus on earning a spot on a college softball roster after graduation. With time commitments to her Minnesota Elite travel team, Jones felt like last year she couldn’t spend the time needed to contribute to the Cloquet-Carlton football team.

Karppinen and Jones found themselves with much more time on their hands late last summer. Both wanted to continue practicing three sports and came to a similar decision.

I was like, what am I going to do in the fall, Karppinen said. One of my friends was like, we should join the tennis team. We both picked it up together as something to keep our fall occupied with and then I really, really enjoyed it.

Towards the end of the season, Karppinen decided she would start playing tennis instead of volleyball in 2021. She admitted to having some hesitation this past spring and summer, but eventually decided to leave the Esko volleyball team for the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton tennis team.

Jones, who also plays for the CEC hockey team, said she still wanted to play three sports and decided tennis was the answer, especially since many of her friends on the hockey team also play tennis.

Cloquet-Esko-Carltons Dana Jones returns for her No. 3 doubles match in the Lumberjacks match with Superior on Monday, September 13, 2021 in Cloquet. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram



I wanted to play three sports, tennis is something I can do for fun and I don’t have to stress about it, which is nice, Jones said. I love football and I miss it sometimes, but in the end I made the decision to focus on softball.

It turns out that Karppinen and Jones are also pretty good at tennis. The Lumberjacks are at 10-4 this season and Karppinen is consistently ranked No. 1 in doubles with Brynn Martin and Jones hovering between Nos. 2 and 3 with partners Carlee Maslowski and Bella Harriman.

Karppinen said she likes the more individual aspect of tennis than basketball or softball.

For example, playing basketball and softball, it’s so team-oriented and you’re so dependent on everyone, she said. True tennis, it’s more up to you to perform how you want to play. So I like to be more self-dependent and have that change.

Neither Karppinen nor Jones had ever played tennis last season, but their growth is remarkable.

Cloquet-Esko-Carltons Jayden Karppinen drops a forehand during her No. 1 doubles match in the Lumberjacks match with Superior on Monday, September 13, 2021 in Cloquet. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram



Martin said Karppinen has shown a strong commitment to improving, working after practice and weekends to build the skills she needs on the pitch.

I think her service has improved the most, she has a really hard service, said Martin. She has a very good feeling for tennis, she is very quick with her movements on the court and she always gives 100% in every training and every match.

Karppinen and Martin are 10-4 this season and have been a reliable win in tough games for the Lumberjacks.

Cloquet-Esko-Carltons Dana Jones chases the ball and hits a backhand during her match at No. 3 doubles in the Lumberjacks game with Superior on Monday, September 13, 2021 in Cloquet. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram



Jones said she had never picked up a racket before last season, but has developed a good serve and plays very well at the net. CEC coach Derek Johnson said Jones did not play a single varsity game in 2020, but so far she is 11-2 in doubles in 2021.

In addition, she and hockey teammate Maslowski have developed a strong partnership on the tennis court that complements each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

It was super nice to have that connection where we can play well together and not make as many mistakes as we would without each other, Maslowski said.

Johnson said their game isn’t always perfect, but Karppinen and Jones’ competitiveness is an advantage for the team.

They just want to win, Johnson said. I like the way I sometimes say it’s called ugly. You don’t have to be perfect or look great there. We can win ugly.

Karppinen and Jones feel they are building skills in a sport that they will continue to play long after they retire from softball, basketball, or hockey.

With tennis, it’s an easier, more laid-back sport that you can play at any age, Karppinen said. The trouble with tennis is that in order to play it well, you have to use a lot of techniques. It will be nice for me in the future to be able to go back to those tennis roots and be like Oh, yes, this is how I do it. It’s something I can take with me into the future, more than softball or basketball.