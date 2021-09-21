Women’s UMD Hockey Notebook: Centralization of Betinol with Team China in 2021-22





Betinol, who finished as a fourth-line winger last season, has three goals and four assists in 55 appearances for the Bulldogs in the past two seasons. She is one of two 2021-22 Bulldogs centralized with national teams ahead of the Olympics this season along with Canadian Ashton Bell. At this month’s WHL World Cup in Sochi, Russia, Betinol scored a pair of goals for China in a 4-2 defeat to former Bulldog Ryleigh Houston and the Vanke Rays. Betinol, an Asian-Canadian who grew up in Okotoks, Alberta, has experience with the national team in Canada. She played for Team Alberta growing up and was invited to Hockey Canadas National Womens Development Team summer camp in 2020. China, Ranked 20th in the latest world rankings by the IIHF, received an automatic berth for the 2022 Olympics as the host nation. The National Team is coached by former North Dakota coach Brian Idalski. After sharing the No. 4 ranking with Minnesota in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine preseason poll released a week ago, the Bulldogs were in the Preseason Women’s Division I Hockey Survey Released by USCHO. The Bulldogs came in at number 5, just nine points behind number 4 Minnesota on the ballot. Wisconsin took first place, with 13 of the 15 votes in first place. Northeastern took the other two votes for first place to finish second and Ohio State took third. UMD was also placed behind Minnesota in the preseason WCHA coaches poll which was released earlier this month. The Bulldogs and Gophers both open the season on October 1-2 with UMD traveling to Minnesota State-Mankato and Minnesota to host Ohio State. The Bulldogs and Gophers meet next week, October 8-9, at the Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Goalkeeper Eve Gascon, who has verbally committed to join the Bulldogs starting in the 2023-24 season, was back in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on Saturday. She made 19 saves on 20 shots for the Gatineau Olympiques in an 8-1 preseason win over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. Gascon was with the Olympiques during their training camp in August and played in three games before being eliminated from the team. She was recalled over the weekend to bolster the roster as the Olympiques NHL prospects participate in NHL development camps and prospect tournaments. Gascon is one of four women to ever participate in a QMJHL training camp. Only two goalkeepers Manon Rheaume and Charline Labonte have played in a regular season QMJHL game. While a men’s hockey recruit would lose NCAA eligibility if he played a game in one of Canada’s Major Junior Leagues, such as QMJHL, no such rule exists for women’s hockey recruits. The NCAA allows female hockey recruits to attempt to play for a professional team. The NCAA classifies Major Junior as professional before enrolling full-time, provided they receive no more than the actual and necessary expenses, according to the NCAA Division I manual (Page 69, 12.2.2.2.1 and 12.2.3.2.1).

