Sheffield Wednesday on what Darren Moore has done better than Steve Bruce, Garry Monk and Tony Pulis





The Owls are three without a win in the league and after a frustrating home draw with Shrewsbury Town they have to dust themselves off before making the trip to Ipswich Town this weekend. What does appear to be the case is that the players are together and ready to face any adversity that comes their way in what will no doubt be a manic 46-game season. Several players have commented on the togetherness of a group that saw as many as 15 new players climb aboard during a whirlwind summer. Register to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cutting through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:69.428%"/> Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa believes the atmosphere in the camp at S6 is as strong as it has experienced. And for Dominic Iorfa, there is no doubt that the spirit cultivated by Darren Moore and his associates at Middlewood Road is better than he has experienced since he joined in January 2019. Including the long reigns of Lee Bullen and Neil Thompson, centre-back Iorfa has worked under no fewer than six different managers during his time at S6. It’s been the best atmosphere we’ve had since joining the club, he said. Everyone participates, they all got along very well, even the new players have settled in right away, no problem. I think it’s helped that there’s been such a big influx because they’re all experiencing the new things together if you know what I mean. The atmosphere is really good every day. It’s a nice environment to enter. Every time we come in people play table tennis, relax and enjoy the space. It’s a really good place to be, it’s a really good time to be here and it’s a good environment. Much attention was paid this time to the need for a major overhaul of Wednesday’s squad, with several seniors reaching the end of their contracts. Former manager Garry Monk commented on a handful of occasions of a culture problem at S6, while his short-term successor Tony Pulis commented on a lack of leadership in the dressing room. Moore had a chance to bring in new characters on Wednesday in what was a major remodel.

