Eagles stock up, stock down after Week 2: Jordan Mailata soars in standout game, Derek Barnett falls

Many mistakes were made by the Philadelphia Eagles in their Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, led by head coach Nick Sirianni’s mind-boggling coaching decisions. Only two games into Sirianni’s head coaching career, it’s hard to understand what kind of player he is or how he changes his game plan. Determining Sirianni’s tendencies could take all year, but we have an early idea of ​​what to expect from the head coach two weeks into the season.

The Eagles offense struggled during the loss to the 49ers, even as Sirianni tried to find ways to make his game plan work. The play-calling was questionable and the violation was therefore inconsistent. Philadelphia’s defense was high against San Francisco, even as the Eagles conceded two 80-plus yard touchdown drives in the loss. The Eagles are tied for second in points per game allowed (11.5) and sixth in yards per game allowed (283) after two weeks — not a bad start for a unit full of unknown pieces heading into the year.

This week’s Eagles stock report focuses on the 49ers game. Many players’ shares should be sold after week 2, even though there is enough to encourage this team through two games.

Stock on

Jordan Mailata

If you haven’t bought shares in Mailata yet, the price may be too high after another impressive game from the franchise. Mailata faced off against a 49ers front with one of the best edge rushers in the game in Nick Bosa, but failed to allow any pressure in 31 pass-blocking snaps.

There’s a bit of controversy over that stat, as Bosa beats Mailata in the game below – but the right-inside attack line collapsed before Bosa took the bag (we’ll get to that later). Mailata still had a strong performance against a pass rush that put 21 pressure on Philadelphia.

Darius Slay

Slay was targeted only twice, making only one catch for six yards – Brandon Aiyuk on a quick out. In two games, Slay has allowed just six catches for 36 yards.

Javon Hargrave

Another monster day for Eagles defensive gear. Hargrave amassed five run stops and led the team with two pushes. Hargrave was the only player in the defensive line to make a significant impact, recording six tackles and a quarterback hit in the loss.

Give Fletcher Cox credit for allowing Hargrave to exert influence, but the Eagles are getting what they paid for with their top-free agent addition in 2020.

Quez Watkins

Watkins leads the NFL in yards per catch for two weeks (28.0), thanks to a career-long 91-yard reception in just his eighth career game. Watkins led Philadelphia with two catches for 117 yards in the loss, the only explosive game for an Eagles offense that was mostly dormant all afternoon.

The Eagles should be encouraged with what they saw with Watkins so early in his career. He is emerging as a major threat in their attack, sustaining an impressive training camp and preseason.

Stock down

Derek Barnett

The Eagles will have to rely on Barnett to replace Brandon Graham’s loss after the defense’s heart and soul were lost this season to a ruptured Achilles tendon. Barnett had two pressures in 21 pass rushing snaps on Sunday, but committed a blunt penalty in the fourth quarter.

Barnett’s unnecessary roughness penalty on a fumble by Jimmy Garoppolo cost the Eagles defense, who would have had a third and fifteen at the 49ers’ own 27-yard line. Instead, San Francisco got an initial deficit to their own 42 – leading to a field goal later in the drive and giving the 49ers a 17-3 lead late in the game.

Philadelphia can’t let these Barnett penalties pass if he starts playing more. Barnett played 45 snaps against Josh Sweat’s 27, mostly because the 49ers had a lot of “21” and “12” staff.

Landon Dickerson

Brandon Brooks will be out for several weeks with a strained pectoral muscle, keeping Dickerson leading the way on right guard. His debut did not go well.

In 20 pass-blocking snaps, Dickerson allowed five presses, one quarterback hit and four rushes. He forced Jalen to make Hurts uncomfortable by throwing in the bag all afternoon, causing Hurts to improvise with his legs instead of his arm.

Let’s see what a full week of starters does for Dickerson as the Eagles second round is much better than the performance he had on Sunday.

Alex Singleton

Not the best day for Singleton, who had a rough day in coverage — allowing seven catches for 79 yards. Deebo Samuel’s 40-yard setting up the 49ers’ touchdown just before half was with Singleton in cover, a superb throw from Jimmy Garoppolo that helped San Francisco take the lead for good.

Singleton also had five missed tackles in the loss, pushing several 49ers rushers to the second tier. He has definitely had better performances since he became a starter for the Eagles.

DeVonta Smith

Maybe we’re being picky here because it’s Smith’s second career game, but Smith played virtually no part in Sunday’s loss. He finished with two catches for 16 yards while being targeted seven times.

Jalen Hurts spent all afternoon trying to find Smith, because Deommodore Lenoir was all over him. Leonir allowed only one catch for five yards in cover against Smith while being targeted five times. In a match-up between two rookies, the fifth round pick got the better of the top-10.

Jalen Reagor

Reagor’s big game was a touchdown recalled for illegal touching. He couldn’t take advantage of Leonir’s poor coverage and was forced off the field with little help from the cornerback. The nullified touchdown at the end of the first quarter certainly helped change the outcome of the game for the Eagles, one of the many mental flaws in the game.

Reagor finished with just two catches for five yards and was targeted five times, against a 49ers cornerback group that missed their two starters. Not the best game for Reagor, should be better in the future.

