Cricket on the rise in the US of A
“We’re mimicking the biggest sports rivalry in the world, which is Indians versus Pakistanis here in the United States.”
Prakash Bhandari reports that.
Photo: Friendly Courtesy American Premier League/Facebook
Cricket, an amateur sport in the United States, is undergoing a transformation.
The launch of the American Premier League will probably give the willow sport a big boost.
The APL — currently underway and which has been approved by US Cricket — will revolutionize cricket in the United States.
This event is organized and promoted by American Sports and Entertainment Group.
Jay Mir, President and CEO of APL, a Pakistani American, said: “This league brings a special aspect to cricket to this region. APL is entertainment and sports combined. We have an excellent 8,000-seat stadium in New York where teams are shown which are named after cricket-loving communities.”
“The stadium is located in the heart of New York, where most of the South Asian and Caribbean populations in the US live,” Mir added.
“We’re mimicking the biggest sports rivalry in the world, which is Indians vs Pakistanis here in the United States, and it’s watched by over a billion people around the world! Cricket is in our blood!” exclaims Mir.
The primary goal of the APL is to encourage local fan engagement and increase the popularity of the sport through its unique team composition and competition structure.
For the first time in American cricket history, the most valuable player will receive a brand new Chevolette Corvette, supplied by APL.
“Given some of the early ambitions expressed by APL and the proposed structure and schedule, we would make cricket more competitive,” said Iain Higgins, Chief Executive of the US Cricket Club.
“The idea is to provide an exclusive entertainment experience that can help promote the sport of cricket to new and existing fans,” Higgins hopes.
There are about 200,000 cricketers in a country of 320 million inhabitants. Cricket in America was virtually non-existent until a few years ago.
Cricket in the United States was run by the US Cricket Association until 2017. Its effectiveness has been deterred by reported squabbles and limited funds due to the lack of popularity of cricket compared to other sports in the US.
Since 2019, USA Cricket has played the game in the US.
Major League cricket is the highest level of domestic cricket approved by USA Cricket, the national governing body for cricket in the United States.
A development minor League Cricket is also currently being played.
Even today there are only two or three dedicated cricket grounds in the US.
Immigrants from countries playing cricket in South Asia and the West Indies fueled a resurgence in the game’s popularity.
The game would have sparked more interest, but the lack of dedicated cricket grounds was a hindrance.
There is currently only one International Cricket Council certified cricket ground in Lauderhill, Florida.
APL is owned and operated by the American Sports and Entertainment Group.
The APL consists of seven teams: Team American, Team Indians, Team Windies, Team Aussies, Team English, Team Paks and Team Bangladeshi.
The T20 format will be followed and is expected to attract a large audience.
The players have already been selected through a series of nationwide tryouts over the summer with Mir and his squad of scouts looking for the best players for the teams.
Mir says fans will witness an IPL-esque atmosphere. “Our teams are representatives of seven different communities living in the US and we want to bring the communities together. It will see high emotions through quality cricket.”
Talented players from India like Unmukt Chando have already started playing Minor League Cricket.
Unmukt is likely to inspire a number of other cricketers, especially those not employed by IPL teams.
Niraj Patel, a former Ranji Trophy player who also played for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, has migrated to the US and becomes a national selector.
An annual Harris survey of American sports fans, who rank football and baseball as America’s favorite sports, doesn’t even offer cricket as an option. A Columbia University survey estimated that there are 15 million cricket fans in the US, most of whom are from the Commonwealth.
“Because the US is a huge and financially thriving sports market, administrators and investors would understandably be drawn to the business aspect of cricket in the US,” said coach Arunkumar.
“It is a sports nation and cricket is on the rise,” Arunkumar added. “Exciting days moving forward.”
Feature Presentation: Aslam / HunaniRediff.com
