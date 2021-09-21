5 Florida game takeaways

We learned a lot from Alabama Football’s latest game

This year, Alabama football is seen as the best team in the sport. Their first game against Miami was dominant and they did nothing to prove otherwise against Mercer. However, they faced their real first test against the Florida Gators.

Florida hosted this match, meaning Bryce Young started in the first proper road race of his collegiate career. The Tide was tested and they were nearly defeated. Due to some gritty actions towards the end of the game, Alabama football came forward with a two-point win.

Every game is a learning moment and we learned a lot this weekend. Here are five takeaways from win the battle this past Saturday.

5. Jahleel Billingsley is back

Jahleel Billingsley is arguably the most talented tight end Saban has coached. He moves like a receiver, but his size makes it nearly impossible for defenses to guard him in one cover. However, his biggest mistake to date seems to be internal.

Despite being incredibly talented, Billingsley has fallen into the depths of Alabama football. Saban has made comments about how he knows what to do to get up and reclaim his spot, but it took three weeks for that to happen. Finally he was back with the starters this week.

In his absence, Cameron Latu became a prime target for the Tide. Now Alabama has two tight ends that can both block and catch. This adds versatility that the pass game hasn’t had in a long time, and it will be useful as the season progresses.