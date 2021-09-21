Field Hockey Defensive Pair Earn NE10 Weekly Awards

Campbell wins first Goalkeeper of the Week award, while McGee is selected as Defensive Player of the Week for the first time

NE10 Field Hockey Weekly Report





Campbell earns the NE10 Goalkeeper of the Week award for the first time in her career (PHOTOGRAPH BY Matt Campbell)

EASTON, Mass. (September 21, 2021) – For the third straight week to open the season, two members of the Stonehill College field hockey program have received weekly awards from the Northeast-10 conference.

This week, the Stonehill defensive pairing of senior Abigail Campbell has been named NE10 Goalkeeper of the Week for the first time in her career, while sophomore is back Madeleine McGee earns NE10 Defensive Player of the Week honors for the first time, marking the third week in a row that a Skyhawk has received that honor. The duo were key members of a 3-0 week for Stonehill, including a 3-2 win over number 3 ranked Saint Anselm College on Tuesday.

Campbell earns the NE10 Goalkeeper of the Week title for the first time in her career after scoring 0.80 goals against average while conceding just two goals in 150 minutes of play over three starts in the 3-0 week. She averaged 5.33 saves per game and posted a week-long save percentage of 0.889, not conceding a goal in 90 minutes over Stonehill’s two weekend wins. Campbell opened the week with a career-high 11 saves in the Skyhawks 3-2 win over No. 3 Saint Anselm. She made four stops in the first three quarters of the game, without conceding a goal before coming out of the game, in Saturday’s 7-1 NE10 win over Mercy College, and followed that with another 45 minutes. shutout game in 4-0 win over Mercyhurst College.





Campbell



McGee

Campbell has started in goal in all six games for Stonehill so far this season, leading the NE10, the second nationally ranked Division II, with her 0.91 goals against average, with a Division II high save rate of 0.865 , with 5.33 saves per game to rank 11e in the NE10. She has posted a few shutouts and played 330 minutes in the Skyhawks cage this fall.

Campbell played a total of ten games during her four-year career at Stonehill, with a serve percentage of 0.89 GAA and a serve percentage of 0.846 in 404:37.

McGee earns NE10 Defensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in her career and is the second Stonehill to receive the honor in the first three weeks of the season, after junior Andrea Caradonna won the award in the first two weeks. McGee led the Skyhawks’ defensive effort in the 3-0 week scoring a team goal of 1.00 against average, limiting opponents to 16.3 shots, just ten per game on target and 7.7 penalty corners per game – without a goal from a corner for the week in 23 defenses.

McGee scored Stonehill’s 3-2 win over No. 3 Saint Anselm to start the week with a pair of defensive saves, while also scoring her first career goal to give the Skyhawks a 2-0 lead en route to victory. The Stonehill defense held Mercy to just eight shots in the first three quarters without netting a goal in an eventual 7-1 win on Saturday, then the Skyhawks kept Mercyhurst to seven shots, including three on target, in the 4-0. 0 shutout win on Sunday .

McGee has started all six games on the Stonehill backline in what is her first collegiate season after her freshman season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With her first goal of her career against Saint Anselm on Tuesday, McGee is one of 11 goalscorers for the Skyhawks in six games this season and is one of three players in the NE10 the Conference leader shares with two defensive saves this year. autumn.

Stonehill is third in the NE10 with a team goal of 1.00 against average or season, and fifth nationally in Division II, leading Division II with three shutouts in six games.

Stonehill (5-1, 3-0 NE10), number 8 in last week’s Penn Monto/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division II poll, returns to action Wednesday afternoon, when it visits Franklin Pierce University for a NE10 matchup in southwest New Hampshire at 4 p.m. The Skyhawks return home Saturday to close out the week with a Family Weekend matchup with #9-ranked Adelphi University at 1 p.m.

For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, facebook and Instagram. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” Mobile App, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.