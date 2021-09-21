Veteran paddler praised for beating top players at National Games

Hou Yingchao in action during the men’s table tennis bronze medal match at the 14th National Games in Xi’an, China’s Shaanxi province, 21 September 2021. /CFP

Veteran table tennis player Hou Yingchao surprised players and audiences at the 14th National Games when he defeated several top players on Tuesday, including world number nine Liang Jingkun in the men’s team for bronze.

The 41-year-old’s performance eventually helped his Team Shaanxi to 4th place.

Players and fans jokingly gave Hou the title of “quality inspector” for the national team after beating Xu Xin, Wang Chuqin, Zhao Zihao and Liang Jingkun, all franchise players.

As a member of the squad from 1998 to 2013, Hou had already won the national championship twice, in 2000 and again in 2019 when the team from Shaanxi Province invited him to join. That year, Hou became the oldest singles man in Chinese table tennis history to win the national championships.

Although he did not medal in Xi’an, Hou received praise from many, including two-time Olympic gold medalist Ma Long, who expressed his admiration after the men’s team semifinals where he sealed the deal for Team Beijing against Hou’s Team Shaanxi.

“I have a lot of respect for him because he can perform at such a high level at this age,” said Ma.

Team Shaanxi came up short in their pursuit of the bronze medal, but Hou tried his best not only to compete, but also to enjoy the competition.

“I have deep feelings for table tennis. It’s always been a part of my life, like something that lives in me,” Hou said.

(With input from Xinhua)