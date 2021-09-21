Why do the Nats keep getting burned by Rule 5.09a(11)?

You would now think that the nationals would not be in the midst of yet another argument over the interpretation of Rule 5.09a(11). Not after it was used twice against Trea Turner, including most famously in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series.

Yet there was Josh Bell, who argued his case after being hit in the back by a throw, just as he reached first base in the top of Monday night’s 10th in Miami, and there was Davey Martinez, giving an ear to an umpire in the Nats dugout before he was ejected.

And so here we are again, discussing the merits of the batter-runner interference rule, whether umpires should use more common sense in the judgment portion of the call, and why the Nationals seem to be the only baseball team this keeps happening to.

“For me, it’s brutal,” Martinez said during part of a post-match Zoom session with reporters in which he had to be careful not to catch himself before saying anything that could really get him in trouble. “You know what? They want to keep doing that, laying the foundation on the other side of the line. Because here’s the deal: If he ran across the line and the ball hit him in the back, is he out or safe? The ball still hit him, right? So what does that say?”

The action in question, for those who missed it: With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the 10th, Bell grounded out to first. Marlins first baseman Lewin Daz threw to the plate to get the power out, then tried to catch Nick Fortes’ throwback to complete the 3-2-3 double play. Bell, who was clearly walking down the line in fair territory most of his way, stepped onto first base for a split second before the ball hit him in the back and trickled out.

If the umpires, led by crew chief Bill Miller, don’t call Bell for interference, the Nationals are likely to score the go-ahead run. But as they called him out, the inning was over and the Nats were going to lose in the bottom of the tenth.

“I really don’t know what to say other than I touched it first and then I felt the ball hit me,” Bell said. “(First base umpire Gabe Morales) first told me to give him a chance to catch the ball. And that was the only thing that made sense to me, because it felt like I would be there anyway. But if that game escalates and scores a point because I’m in the way there, I think things change.”

That was the Nationals argument. They admitted that Bell was out of the designated lane. But Martinez was adamant that the umpires should have invoked the second part of Rule 5.09a (11), which states that a batter running out of bounds may only be called out if “in the judgment of the umpire the fielder who takes the throw, interferes” at first base.”

In this case, the Nats claim that Bell beat Fortes’ throw, which was not aimed at the target and pulled Daz’s gauntlet into Bell, knocking it off. Thus, interference should not have been evoked.

“They never do that,” lamented Martinez. “They see it for what it is, and to them it’s clear as day, and it’s a foregone conclusion. If the ball hits him before he reaches base, and he’s outside the baseline? Of course he’s out. But come on. The second part of that judgment is the judgment. Right! An umpire should say, “Yeah, I’m not going to reward a catcher for making a bad pitch.” “

Miller, talking to a polar reporter in Miami, disagreed.

“In the umpire’s judgment it has nothing to do with the throw,” said the crew chief. “It has to do with the first baseman’s ability to catch the ball. In that situation, Josh Bell runs into fair territory and the ball hit him into fair territory, and the first baseman couldn’t reach out and catch the ball.”

What made this game particularly unusual was the fact that Bell, as a left-handed batter, wouldn’t naturally run across the line in fair territory like a right-handed batter like Turner would. He attributed that to being in front of the field, a change, the momentum of his swing that propelled him forward and left him in good ground as he began his journey down the baseline.

Still, Bell had ample opportunity to return to the hard shoulder and make sure the call was never made. And given the history of this team with that particular call-up, you’d think everyone would go out of their way to give umpires no reason to run it.

There were other controversies in the ill-fated 10th inning. The Nationals wanted to challenge whether Fortes’ foot was on the plate when he caught Daz’s first pitch, but were told to wait well past the 20-second window to formally request it. They got the same explanation again after the last throw of the game of Sam Clay came close to hitting Lewis Brinson in the foot before jumping away and scoring the winning run from the third.

But Rule 5.09a(11) again took center stage at the end of a Nationals game. And unless something changes — whether the Nats go to great lengths to abide by the rule or Major League Baseball changes it to accommodate the complaints of many players and managers — it will probably come back one day to have them again. to bite.

“I hope they consider changing it,” Martinez said. “Really, honestly.”