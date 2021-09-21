Sports
Why do the Nats keep getting burned by Rule 5.09a(11)?
You would now think that the nationals would not be in the midst of yet another argument over the interpretation of Rule 5.09a(11). Not after it was used twice against Trea Turner, including most famously in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series.
Yet there was Josh Bell, who argued his case after being hit in the back by a throw, just as he reached first base in the top of Monday night’s 10th in Miami, and there was Davey Martinez, giving an ear to an umpire in the Nats dugout before he was ejected.
And so here we are again, discussing the merits of the batter-runner interference rule, whether umpires should use more common sense in the judgment portion of the call, and why the Nationals seem to be the only baseball team this keeps happening to.
“For me, it’s brutal,” Martinez said during part of a post-match Zoom session with reporters in which he had to be careful not to catch himself before saying anything that could really get him in trouble. “You know what? They want to keep doing that, laying the foundation on the other side of the line. Because here’s the deal: If he ran across the line and the ball hit him in the back, is he out or safe? The ball still hit him, right? So what does that say?”
The action in question, for those who missed it: With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the 10th, Bell grounded out to first. Marlins first baseman Lewin Daz threw to the plate to get the power out, then tried to catch Nick Fortes’ throwback to complete the 3-2-3 double play. Bell, who was clearly walking down the line in fair territory most of his way, stepped onto first base for a split second before the ball hit him in the back and trickled out.
If the umpires, led by crew chief Bill Miller, don’t call Bell for interference, the Nationals are likely to score the go-ahead run. But as they called him out, the inning was over and the Nats were going to lose in the bottom of the tenth.
“I really don’t know what to say other than I touched it first and then I felt the ball hit me,” Bell said. “(First base umpire Gabe Morales) first told me to give him a chance to catch the ball. And that was the only thing that made sense to me, because it felt like I would be there anyway. But if that game escalates and scores a point because I’m in the way there, I think things change.”
That was the Nationals argument. They admitted that Bell was out of the designated lane. But Martinez was adamant that the umpires should have invoked the second part of Rule 5.09a (11), which states that a batter running out of bounds may only be called out if “in the judgment of the umpire the fielder who takes the throw, interferes” at first base.”
In this case, the Nats claim that Bell beat Fortes’ throw, which was not aimed at the target and pulled Daz’s gauntlet into Bell, knocking it off. Thus, interference should not have been evoked.
“They never do that,” lamented Martinez. “They see it for what it is, and to them it’s clear as day, and it’s a foregone conclusion. If the ball hits him before he reaches base, and he’s outside the baseline? Of course he’s out. But come on. The second part of that judgment is the judgment. Right! An umpire should say, “Yeah, I’m not going to reward a catcher for making a bad pitch.” “
Miller, talking to a polar reporter in Miami, disagreed.
“In the umpire’s judgment it has nothing to do with the throw,” said the crew chief. “It has to do with the first baseman’s ability to catch the ball. In that situation, Josh Bell runs into fair territory and the ball hit him into fair territory, and the first baseman couldn’t reach out and catch the ball.”
What made this game particularly unusual was the fact that Bell, as a left-handed batter, wouldn’t naturally run across the line in fair territory like a right-handed batter like Turner would. He attributed that to being in front of the field, a change, the momentum of his swing that propelled him forward and left him in good ground as he began his journey down the baseline.
Still, Bell had ample opportunity to return to the hard shoulder and make sure the call was never made. And given the history of this team with that particular call-up, you’d think everyone would go out of their way to give umpires no reason to run it.
There were other controversies in the ill-fated 10th inning. The Nationals wanted to challenge whether Fortes’ foot was on the plate when he caught Daz’s first pitch, but were told to wait well past the 20-second window to formally request it. They got the same explanation again after the last throw of the game of Sam Clay came close to hitting Lewis Brinson in the foot before jumping away and scoring the winning run from the third.
But Rule 5.09a(11) again took center stage at the end of a Nationals game. And unless something changes — whether the Nats go to great lengths to abide by the rule or Major League Baseball changes it to accommodate the complaints of many players and managers — it will probably come back one day to have them again. to bite.
“I hope they consider changing it,” Martinez said. “Really, honestly.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.masnsports.com/nationals-pastime/2021/09/why-do-the-nats-keep-getting-burned-by-rule-509a11.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]