College Football’s intriguing week four matchups could cause disruptions and close games

ORLANDO – Remember when Stanford beat Southern California when he was a 41-point underdog? Yes, that happened. It was towards the end of the Pete Carroll and Southern California era, and the Trojans laid an egg against the Cardinal during the 2007 season.

However, that is what makes college football unique. The ups and downs seem to happen every week, regardless of the year. It’s a matter of what game it will be where a team gets up and knocks out a favourite?

There are a few games this week with that potential, as well as a unique neutral field game that requires one team to stand up and be assertive in what should be an excellent game.

LSU in the state of Mississippi

LSU is a team that nobody knows what it will become. The Tigers were terrible in their first game because they were muscular against UCLA. Given LSU’s recruitment compared to UCLA, that’s not a good sign for LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron and his program.

LSU played much better in the past two weeks, but there is still room for improvement. A trip to Mississippi will be in order this weekend, and it’s a potential disruption.

If you go to Starkville this week, Miss. traveling, you have to take on a team that is on the brink of losing to Memphis, and it is a rival that LSU lost last season to start the 2020 campaign, 44-34.

Will the Tigers retaliate? It’s not going to be an easy game as Mississippi state sophomore makes a call Will Rogers already passed for 1,083 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception in three games.

Rogers likes to get the ball to Makai Polk, who has already made 25 passes this season. If LSU doesn’t slow him down, it will be a very tough game.

For LSU, the Tigers need to run football better. Anyone who follows LSU knows the big wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who has racked up 20 catches and six touchdowns so far in 2021. He is the target of choice for signal callers Max Johnson.

LSU Signal Caller Max Johnson Will Help LSU Get Revenge On Mississippi State SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

However, the hasty attack disappointed. The offensive line didn’t get much push and that’s a problem for the Tigers when they start SEC play. LSU averaged only 85.7 yards rushing per game.

This game is an uphill battle because it’s hard to predict whether either team will be able to stop the opposing team’s passing attack, and then there’s motivation for LSU to take revenge from last season, as well as the state of Mississippi getting angry. is about the loss of Memphis last week 29-31.

Give the Tigers a small edge because of LSU’s overall talent. However, whoever made a mistake could see the Bulldogs win.

LSU 38 Mississippi State 31

#9 Clemson in the State of North Carolina

Is Clemson’s offense that bad? After three games, the Tigers’ combined score led to just 66 points. The passing game and the hasty attack look mediocre.

The Clemson passing game averages only 188.7 yards per game, and the running game averages 134.0 yards per game for a pedestrian. This is Clemson we’re talking about! What is going on?

In defense, however, the Tigers are still pretty salty. Defensive End Myles Murphy is a future top 10 pick among many talented defensive players.

The state of North Carolina will struggle to slow down Clemson’s defensive end, Myles Murphy Ken Ruinard

The Tigers allowed only three offensive runs to Georgia, three to South Carolina State and six points to Georgia Tech during the season opener. You could argue that Clemson has the best defense in the country. The Tigers will need another major effort in the state of North Carolina.

For the Wolfpack, the key would be generating a running game. When playing Mississippi State during week two, 25 carries for 34 rushing yards were the totals for the running game. That’s terrible, and anything close to those totals will cause the state of North Carolina to lose to Clemson.

If the Wolfpack can muster 80 to 100 yards of rush, the door will remain open for signal caller Devin Leary to show the country how good he can be.

Leary missed much of the 2020 season with injury, but he is an accurate passer who can put a foul in a position to score again and again. If the Wolfpack can run the football and complement Leary’s passing, there’s a chance of an upset.

Clemson lived dangerously against a solid Georgia Tech team last week. This time, the Tigers are heading out. Watch out, because a college football giant will lose to an underdog.

North Carolina State 19 Clemson 17

#18 Wisconsin vs #12 Notre Dame at Soldier Field

Two teams known for their offensive lines are both in bad years, at least by their standards, ahead of the big boys up front. Defensively, Wisconsin has been more consistent than the Irish, but there are some major differences between the two defensive units given the general athleticism and Notre Dame advantage. Those two areas are just two areas of interest for this big neutral field game in Chicago.

Through two games, Wisconsin gave up only 16 points to Penn State and seven points to East Michigan. It’s an old fashioned 3-4 defense that seems to stop the run. Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn is a headliner for the Badgers, so keep an eye out for his performance.

Since Notre Dame’s offensive line couldn’t run the ball against a Purdue defense not nearly as consistent as Wisconsin, that will put Notre Dame in an interesting position. Purdue held the Notre Dame game to just 120 yards of ground, which is not a good sign.

Can Kyren Williams (#23) and the Irish play the ball effectively against Wisconsin? Alicia Devine/Democrat of Tallahassee

Will the Irish just come out and go with four and five wide receiver formations? The Irish certainly have more speed; that is beyond dispute. Can that work, especially in the red zone, when space is limited?

Wisconsin may play soft cover and won’t allow bombs to go over his head and try to get Notre Dame to score field goals, as they will likely struggle to score touchdowns within the 20s when a footrace is more important than between the 20s.

That’s a huge question to answer in this game, and it also leads to wonder about Wisconsin’s offense. There must be something different with the passing attack. It just stands still.

The Badgers averaged only 175.5 yards passing per game. That may or may not be enough against Notre Dame. The Badgers averaged 266.0 yards per game, but they beat East Michigan and ran 352 yards, pushing up the hasty average.

The Notre Dame rim print is very talented. There are multiple future NFL players with Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Isaiah Foskey manning the defensive end positions. If the Badgers can run constantly, there’s a chance to keep these two at bay. If not, Wisconsin’s offensive line could be in trouble trying to cross the block against these two talented players.

There is one last note to make. The Badgers didn’t play during week three as Notre Dame struggled with a Purdue team that played hard for four quarters in South Bend, Ind. Advantage Wisconsin.

Wisconsin 24 Notre Dame 21

