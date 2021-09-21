Sports
College Football’s intriguing week four matchups could cause disruptions and close games
ORLANDO – Remember when Stanford beat Southern California when he was a 41-point underdog? Yes, that happened. It was towards the end of the Pete Carroll and Southern California era, and the Trojans laid an egg against the Cardinal during the 2007 season.
However, that is what makes college football unique. The ups and downs seem to happen every week, regardless of the year. It’s a matter of what game it will be where a team gets up and knocks out a favourite?
There are a few games this week with that potential, as well as a unique neutral field game that requires one team to stand up and be assertive in what should be an excellent game.
LSU in the state of Mississippi
LSU is a team that nobody knows what it will become. The Tigers were terrible in their first game because they were muscular against UCLA. Given LSU’s recruitment compared to UCLA, that’s not a good sign for LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron and his program.
LSU played much better in the past two weeks, but there is still room for improvement. A trip to Mississippi will be in order this weekend, and it’s a potential disruption.
If you go to Starkville this week, Miss. traveling, you have to take on a team that is on the brink of losing to Memphis, and it is a rival that LSU lost last season to start the 2020 campaign, 44-34.
Will the Tigers retaliate? It’s not going to be an easy game as Mississippi state sophomore makes a call Will Rogers already passed for 1,083 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception in three games.
Rogers likes to get the ball to Makai Polk, who has already made 25 passes this season. If LSU doesn’t slow him down, it will be a very tough game.
For LSU, the Tigers need to run football better. Anyone who follows LSU knows the big wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who has racked up 20 catches and six touchdowns so far in 2021. He is the target of choice for signal callers Max Johnson.
However, the hasty attack disappointed. The offensive line didn’t get much push and that’s a problem for the Tigers when they start SEC play. LSU averaged only 85.7 yards rushing per game.
This game is an uphill battle because it’s hard to predict whether either team will be able to stop the opposing team’s passing attack, and then there’s motivation for LSU to take revenge from last season, as well as the state of Mississippi getting angry. is about the loss of Memphis last week 29-31.
Give the Tigers a small edge because of LSU’s overall talent. However, whoever made a mistake could see the Bulldogs win.
LSU 38 Mississippi State 31
#9 Clemson in the State of North Carolina
Is Clemson’s offense that bad? After three games, the Tigers’ combined score led to just 66 points. The passing game and the hasty attack look mediocre.
The Clemson passing game averages only 188.7 yards per game, and the running game averages 134.0 yards per game for a pedestrian. This is Clemson we’re talking about! What is going on?
In defense, however, the Tigers are still pretty salty. Defensive End Myles Murphy is a future top 10 pick among many talented defensive players.
The Tigers allowed only three offensive runs to Georgia, three to South Carolina State and six points to Georgia Tech during the season opener. You could argue that Clemson has the best defense in the country. The Tigers will need another major effort in the state of North Carolina.
For the Wolfpack, the key would be generating a running game. When playing Mississippi State during week two, 25 carries for 34 rushing yards were the totals for the running game. That’s terrible, and anything close to those totals will cause the state of North Carolina to lose to Clemson.
If the Wolfpack can muster 80 to 100 yards of rush, the door will remain open for signal caller Devin Leary to show the country how good he can be.
Leary missed much of the 2020 season with injury, but he is an accurate passer who can put a foul in a position to score again and again. If the Wolfpack can run the football and complement Leary’s passing, there’s a chance of an upset.
Clemson lived dangerously against a solid Georgia Tech team last week. This time, the Tigers are heading out. Watch out, because a college football giant will lose to an underdog.
North Carolina State 19 Clemson 17
#18 Wisconsin vs #12 Notre Dame at Soldier Field
Two teams known for their offensive lines are both in bad years, at least by their standards, ahead of the big boys up front. Defensively, Wisconsin has been more consistent than the Irish, but there are some major differences between the two defensive units given the general athleticism and Notre Dame advantage. Those two areas are just two areas of interest for this big neutral field game in Chicago.
Through two games, Wisconsin gave up only 16 points to Penn State and seven points to East Michigan. It’s an old fashioned 3-4 defense that seems to stop the run. Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn is a headliner for the Badgers, so keep an eye out for his performance.
Since Notre Dame’s offensive line couldn’t run the ball against a Purdue defense not nearly as consistent as Wisconsin, that will put Notre Dame in an interesting position. Purdue held the Notre Dame game to just 120 yards of ground, which is not a good sign.
Will the Irish just come out and go with four and five wide receiver formations? The Irish certainly have more speed; that is beyond dispute. Can that work, especially in the red zone, when space is limited?
Wisconsin may play soft cover and won’t allow bombs to go over his head and try to get Notre Dame to score field goals, as they will likely struggle to score touchdowns within the 20s when a footrace is more important than between the 20s.
That’s a huge question to answer in this game, and it also leads to wonder about Wisconsin’s offense. There must be something different with the passing attack. It just stands still.
The Badgers averaged only 175.5 yards passing per game. That may or may not be enough against Notre Dame. The Badgers averaged 266.0 yards per game, but they beat East Michigan and ran 352 yards, pushing up the hasty average.
The Notre Dame rim print is very talented. There are multiple future NFL players with Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Isaiah Foskey manning the defensive end positions. If the Badgers can run constantly, there’s a chance to keep these two at bay. If not, Wisconsin’s offensive line could be in trouble trying to cross the block against these two talented players.
There is one last note to make. The Badgers didn’t play during week three as Notre Dame struggled with a Purdue team that played hard for four quarters in South Bend, Ind. Advantage Wisconsin.
Wisconsin 24 Notre Dame 21
For UCF insights, college football news and recruiting information, visit: The Daily Knight podcast; it can be found at iTunes and Spotify. For Twitter, @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my Youtube Channel and Instagram page. Like and subscribe!
Recent articles from Inside The Knights
By going to the Navy, UCF must stay focused
UCF Offensive Line Strengthens Hasty Attack
Through three games, evaluating the UCF defense
Rushing Attack may look different without Isaiah Bowser, but there’s talent
With Dillon Gabriel’s injury, knights advance at quarterback
What They Said: Gus Malzahn, Brandon Johnson and Sam Jackson
A summary of action in the fourth quarter, knights and cardinals
Knights lose dramatically to cardinals and players can get hurt
Louisville game notes and questions to answer
Game Prediction: UCF in Louisville
South Carolina in Georgia Preview and Forecast
Respect for the knights? The Big XII changes the story for UCF Football
Against Louisville, a player of every level of the UCF defense must improve his performance
The UCF Defense Must Include Louisville Quarterback Malik Cunningham
UCF’s defense has improved dramatically since 2020, more is expected against Louisville
UCF Football Recruiting: J’Marion Gooch is looking for his next opportunity
First thoughts, UCF in Louisville
UCF just missed a place in the AP poll
Inside The Knights Week Three College Football Poll
USC Head Coach Clay Helton fired!
Stopping the run will be crucial to UCF’s defense against Louisville
A look at UCF in Louisville, key players and statistics
College Football in Florida, a State of Disarray?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/ucf/college-football-news/cfb-week-four-matchups
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]