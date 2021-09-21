HK Girls’ Volleyball Sweeps Week; Field hockey deserves a draw





By Dean Bibens • 9/21/2021

Volleyball for girls HK’s girls volleyball team won all three matches last week and improved the season to 4-0. The Cougars claimed wins against North Branford, the Sports & Medical Sciences Academy (SMSA), and Hale-Ray in last week’s action. On September 13, the Cougars played a road game against North Branford and were victorious by a 3-2 final. Two days later, HK organized SMSA and recorded a 3-1 victory. The Cougars ended their week with a 3-2 home win over Hale-Ray on September 17. girls soccer The HK girls football squad has split a few matches in the past week and moved to 2-2 this season. The Cougars defeated Old Saybrook and then lost to Avon in last week’s games. On September 14, the Cougars traveled to Old Saybrook and recorded a 1-0 victory. After a scoreless first half, senior Yumi Imai scored the only goal of the game on an assist from senior Hadley Commerford to give HK the lead. Four days later, HK received Avon and took a 5-0 defeat in the non-conference matchup. boys soccer HK’s boys’ soccer squad went to 1-2-1 this year after losing two out of three games last week. The Cougars lost games to Old Saybrook and Portland before finishing the week with a win over St. Paul. On September 13, HK hosted Old Saybrook and lost to the Rams with a 2-1 score. Freshman Ryan Lasusa scored the Cougars’ only goal of the game on an assist from senior Isaac Barrera. Junior goalie Jack Straka made six saves in the net for the Cougars. Three days later, HK faced Portland at home and took a 2-1 defeat. Sophomore Cole Merriam scored the Cougars’ goal on a penalty kick. On September 18, HK played a road game against St. Paul and took a 3-1 victory. Barrera scored two goals and Merriam scored one goal in the win. Straka stopped five shots for HK. Field hockey The HK field hockey team achieved a draw and took two defeats in recent action. The Cougars are now 0-3-1 on the year. HK took an 8-0 road loss against Valley Regional on September 13. The next day, the Cougars hosted non-conference opponent Mercy and dropped a 2-1 decision at HK High School. Then, on September 16, HK headed out to face Wamogo and took a point by playing the Warriors to a 1-1 draw.

