



< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Tyler and Alicia Moss-Burton were among the youngsters given a hot cross bun over the open weekend, perpetuating the tradition of Mary Mallatratt’s Dole, first established in 1894. Part of a national heritage festival, the event drew dozens of visitors to the Old Meeting House Unitarian Chapel on Stockwell Gate, which dates back to 1702. Local food customs were celebrated, including Mary Mallatratts Dole, a 127-year-old tradition of handing out hot sandwiches to children every Good Friday. The chapel’s inspiring pastor, Reverend Maria Pap, who is from Transylvania, also invited anyone who had been given hot sandwiches in the past to come back and have another for the old days. Register to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cutting through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6%"/> The pastor of the chapel, Reverend Maria Pap, with members Peter and Kath Faulkner on a display explaining Mansfield’s connection to a huge gooseberry pie. A total of 60 hot-cross buns were lapped up, as well as 60 servings of gooseberry pie. This marked another tradition, dating back to the 1920s when food exchanges, including a huge gooseberry pie, took place between the chapel and a chapel in Mansfield, Massachusetts, USA. This custom was the subject of a lecture given by one of the former ministers of Old Meeting Houses, the Rev. Derek Smith, who is 92 years old. And the Massachusetts Chapel played a part, too, sending pre-recorded readings and a choral piece for a harvest festival service. It is fitting that all harvest produce, donated by chaplains, was donated to a food bank in Mansfield run by the Trussell Trust. read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> read more ‘Inadequate’ Mansfield care home puts elderly residents at risk of harm and abuse The whole weekend was brilliant, said Viv Brown, one of the organizers. The weather was beautiful and everything worked well. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6837%"/> Musician Tony Wade entertains the visitors of the open weekend. “Maria was very happy. She put a lot of work into it, as did the whole team in the chapel. The chapel has consistently taken part in the annual event of the National Heritage Open Days, England’s largest festival of history and culture, celebrated by thousands of organizations and volunteers. The Ole Meeting House weekend was opened by the Mayor of Mansfield, Andy Abrahams, and also had a fun day, with activities such as badminton and table tennis, for young people, an exhibition of kitchenware and a quiz, hosted by band members Peter and Kath Faulkner and music by Tony Wade. Peter and Kath also gave a talk on Penfords Mill, a former flour mill in Mansfield that supplied wood for alterations to the chapel made in the 1880s. Meanwhile, Mansfield Rotary Club organized an exhibition and enrolled garbage collectors in the Just Bin It initiative. Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You’ll see 70 percent fewer ads on stories, resulting in faster load times and an overall improved user experience. Click here to subscribe.

