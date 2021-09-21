Davis Mills starts for Texans at QB in ‘Thursday Night Football’ game vs. Panthers, Tyrod Taylor excluded





It will be rookie Davis Mills who will take center stage for the Texans as they take on the Carolina Panthers to start Week 3 in the NFL on Thursday night. Head coach David Culley confirmed on Tuesday that Mills will be given the starting nod, while also announcing that Taylor will be banned. The veteran quarterback sustained a hamstring injury during their Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns, which will sideline him for the foreseeable future. Culley also noted that Houston veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel can call in to support Mills. “Basically, just do what we ask him to do,” Culley said of his expectations for Mills. “We’ll basically have the same playbook. Sure, there’s some things where he’s a little bit different from Tyrod, but we’ll actually have the same kind of plays, but we’ll use the things that suit him more than what we did with Tyrod. Some things what we did with Tyrod, we may not do with him in the run game, but as far as the pass game goes, it’ll be basically the same.” Mills, a 2021 Stanford third round selection, came into halftime ahead of Taylor. His first two drives resulted in a three-and-out and an interception, but as the game went on, he seemed to calm down. He completed eight of his 18 throws in the afternoon for 102 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Culley said Mills said he was comfortable with his first foray into NFL action and that “he didn’t really feel like something was happening to him that he wasn’t prepared for.” This week, Mills will be hosting all of the first team representatives leading up to his first career start. “It’s ready,” Culley said. “I mean, he’s ready. He’s exactly what you want your backup quarterback to be. When he came into play last week, except for the one time the guy got him on the blitz, he did very good. He was sharp. He did exactly what we had to do, even in the run. I just think he will feel a lot more comfortable now because he’s been there and against a very good defensive football team.” Mills will face another solid defense in the Carolina Panthers, finishing week 2 with the best total defense in the NFL(190 yards allowed per game). Texas competition shirts now available The Texans are tied for first in the AFC South. You need a jersey for your favorite player before the next match starts. Shop Texan sweaters, hats, jackets and much more here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

What’s next for Deshaun Watson? And where do the Texans turn to QB? Download the CBS Sports app to get the latest news, notes, and analysis from Texans, all from a team of NFL insiders. Now favorite the Texans so you don’t miss any headlines from Houston.

