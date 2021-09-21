



Cricket Pakistan ‘used and thrown away’ by ‘western bloc’, says PCB chief Raja enlarge LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan has been “used and discarded” by the “Western Bloc”, cricket board chairman Ramiz Raja said on Tuesday, adding he thinks Australia will join New Zealand and England in canceling their tour by the South Asian region. country. England on Monday canceled their men’s and women’s team tour of Pakistan next month, citing the players’ “mental and physical well-being”. It followed the abrupt suspension of the New Zealand tour minutes before the opening game in Rawalpindi on Friday, following a security warning from their government. “How I wish today that I was still a YouTuber, instead of the Cricket Board President, because I would have recorded it absolutely unabashedly in New Zealand and England,” Raja told a virtual press conference. “It’s the feeling of being used and then thrown away – that’s the feeling I have now,” said the former Pakistani captain. “I definitely feel like we’re dealing with a western mentality, a western bloc.” Raja pointed out that Pakistan traveled to New Zealand and England last year to brave the COVID-19 situation and believed the withdrawals made by them would have a knock-on effect. “The West Indies can be a little nervous and we know the Australians will probably do what the New Zealanders and England have done. So there goes our domestic international calendar.” Cricket Australia has said it will “talk to the relevant authorities as soon as more information becomes known” ahead of the planned tour early next year. Shunned by all after the deadly 2009 attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore, Pakistan has been trying to win back top international teams. Raja, in particular, felt let down by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). “A little bit of hand holding, a little bit of care was needed, especially after New Zealand pulled out, and we didn’t get that from the ECB,” he said. England, who last visited Pakistan in 2005, are slated to tour the country in the 2022-23 season, but Raja, who had a meeting with ECB president Ian Whatmore, isn’t taking anything for granted. “I said what is the guarantee that England will come back and play here? … because a month before that tour you can easily contract fatigue, players startled again, sick of life in a bubble.” According to media reports, the PCB is facing losses of $15-25 million due to the tour cancellations. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sam Holmes and Ed Osmond)

