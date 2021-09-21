FIFA punishes Hungarian football association after racist behavior of ‘numerous’ fans





“After analyzing and considering the seriousness of the incidents (racist words and actions, throwing objects, setting off fireworks, blocked stairs), the committee decided that the MLSZ would play its next two home matches in FIFA competitions without spectators, the second match will be suspended for two years of probation,” FIFA said in a statement. ITV reporter Gabriel Clarke, who was at Budapest’s Puskas Arena, says he heard monkey chants directed at Raheem Sterling, as well as substitute Jude Bellingham, during England’s 4-0 win earlier in September as he prepared to fill in. The England players were also loudly booed as they knelt before kick-off, an ongoing gesture to protest racism. CNN has contacted the MLSZ, which has been fined $216,000 by FIFA. READ: The English footballers lost the final of the European Championship 2020. But maybe they will win the culture war after all Previously, Hungary had been ordered by UEFA, the governing body of European football, to play the next three home matches behind closed doors following the discriminatory behavior of fans at Euro 2020, but this ban had not yet been implemented for the match in England, as the World Cup qualifiers fall. under the jurisdiction of FIFA. The England players also had cups and bottles thrown at them during each of the goal celebrations – with Declan Rice and Jack Grealish responding by pretending to drink from them – as a flare was thrown onto the pitch as the team scored Harry Maguire’s goal. fourth. After the game, England forward Marcus Rashford, who is currently out after shoulder surgery, took to social media to support his teammates. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos “FIFA’s stance remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of racism and violence, as well as any other form of discrimination or abuse. FIFA takes a clear zero-tolerance position against such abhorrent behavior in football,” added the world governing body’s statement. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/21/football/hungary-stadium-ban-fine-england-racist-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos