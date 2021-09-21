Handfield hockey lasts 2 out of 3 in the first week; Boys soccer scores some Shutouts





By By Dean Bibens • 9/21/2021 9:54 AM EST

Field hockey The Hand Field Hockey team is off to a strong start to the season after winning two out of three games during its opening week. The Tigers shut out Shelton and Mercy, then lost to Glastonbury to start their campaign 2-1. Hand began his campaign by hosting Shelton at the Surf Club on September 14. The Tigers defeated the Gaels by a score of 5-0 to take their season opener. Two days later, Hand played a home game against Mercy and took a 6-0 win. Senior Natalia Nolan scored two goals for the Tigers in the win. Senior Reilly Dolan, senior Riley Kilbourn, junior Grace Barrett and sophomore Jordan Kells each added one goal for Head Coach Sue Leckey’s squad. Sophomore Kelly Kilbourn had an assist for Hand in the win. Senior Alanna Fay, Kelly Kilbourn, Dolan, Nolan and Kells also contributed assists for the Tigers. On September 18, Hand played a non-conference game against Glastonbury and took a 3-1 defeat. boys soccer The Hand boys football team took victories in both matches last week. Hand booked Shelton and Foran shutouts to break the record this year to 3-0. The Tigers started their week with a 6-0 home win against Shelton at the Surf Club on September 14. The next day, Hand hosted Foran and defeated the Tigers in that same 6-0 final. girls soccer The hand girls soccer team played two games last week and came 2-0-1 this season with a win and a draw. The Tigers tied on Guilford and then defeated Jonathan Law in their recent games. On September 14, Hand played a road game against Guilford and fought with the Grizzlies to a 0-0 draw at Bittner Park. Four days later, the Tigers were on their way to face Jonathan Law and won the game 9-2. Volleyball for girls The Hand Girls volleyball team split a few road games last week and are now 3-1 on the year. The Tigers took a loss to Jonathan Law, but came back later in the week to defeat Lyman Hall. In their first game of the week, Hand took a 3-0 loss to Jonathan Law on September 15. Two days later, the Tigers traveled to Wallingford to face Lyman Hall and won the game with a 3-1 score. Cross country guys The Hand boys’ cross country team opened the season by attending a quad meet at Wharton Brook State Park on September 14. 62), and East Haven (no team score). cross country girls The Hand girls cross-country squad hit the trails at Wharton Brook Park last week for its first meeting of the season. The Tigers posted a score of 34 to take a loss against Lyman Hall (23) and won against West Haven (no team score) and East Haven (no team score) in the meeting on September 14. Swimming and diving for girls The Hand girls’ swim and dive team kicked off the season last week with Lyman Hall on the road. The Tigers took a 100-85 loss to Lyman Hall at Sheehan High School on September 14.

