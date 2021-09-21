Why Nigeria’s Paralympics Missed Out on Medals in Tokyo in Table Tennis – Koleosho

Ahmed Koleosho, one of the Nigerian Paralympics competing in the Tokyo 2020 Games, explained on Tuesday why Team Nigeria failed to medal in the singles events of para table tennis.

Koleosho told NAN in Lagos that he and his teammates failed to make it to the podium due to the technicalities of their respective events.

It was not our inability. Nor was it that the opponents we faced at the Games were of superior ability, he said.

NAN reports that Koleosho and his partner, Isau Ogunkunle, failed to reach the semifinals of the team event when they lost to a French duo in the quarterfinals.

The Nigerian duo lost 0-2 to French pair Florian Merrien and Nicolas Savant in the class 4 to 5 men’s team.

They had previously lost 1-2 to Argentinian duo Gabriel Copola and Mauro Depergola in the same event.

Koleosho, a 35-year-old law graduate, said Team Nigeria gave their all in Tokyo at the Paralympics and took a clear win over top stars, especially in table tennis.

However, he pointed out that the facilities used during the Games hindered their further progress.

We had good performances in Tokyo 2020. It was a great experience for me and my performance was better than Rio 2016.

I was almost on the medal table at the Paralympics before I lost, and I think God just wanted it to go that way, Koleosho added.

However, he noted that he had to go back to the drawing board to make the necessary adjustments.

One thing is for sure, we (para-athletes) need more support to help us improve in our events. We need to participate in more competitions, such as the European and Asian competitions. This will help a lot in mastering the technicalities, the Paralympic said.

However, he expressed his thanks to the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his intervention before the Games.

But we need more of this kind of support to keep us in shape, said Koleosho, who captained Team Lagos at the 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin.

The para-athlete also pointed out that some of the technicalities that gave their Tokyo 2020 opponents an advantage were in the number of matches foreign counterparts attended.

The opponents at the Paralympics were no better than us in terms of skills, because we can match them. The only advantage was that they had become accustomed to the facilities.

I realized during the Paralympics that those top rated players aren’t that special because the lead only came from the number of competitions they’ve attended.

In the para table tennis calendar we have international competitions ranging from 20 to 25 where these elite athletes can attend as many as 15 while we may not attend any of them.

So when we compare their exposure to competitions, we’re lagging, because in racquet sports we have to constantly work to improve, he said.

Koleosho added that the facilities used during the Paralympics were different from the facilities known to the Nigerian athletes, saying that this was another reason for underperformance.

The tables used during the Paralympics kept changing, especially in terms of speed. So we had to familiarize ourselves with the tables and study the movements.

Also the floor and the lighting around the table tennis courts all had a big effect on our performance and formed the technical details I am talking about.

If I get the chance to play at these facilities constantly, I should be able to beat them.

To take this point further, that we can match them, everyone can see that I was able to beat top players.

I was able to beat the number five and ten in the world at the Paralympic Games.

So their ranking is based on the number of matches they attended, which gave them points, he said.

However, Koleosho appealed for more support for para-athletes to attend international competitions, which would further expose them to the technicalities and improve their rankings.

We need leagues to get more points for the standings and also expose us to the technical aspects of the game. We are looking for more sponsors to help us reach the goal of bringing glory to the country.

We need this support now so that we can fully prepare for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, he argued.

(IN)