Why International Women’s Cricket Needs a Review
LADIES CRICKET VS MEN
How will women’s cricket match up with men’s when it’s so much more out of sight? © Getty
International women’s cricket doesn’t get the attention it deserves at the best of times. What chance does it have to get its share of the limelight in the worst of times? That is, when men crowd out space.
In Antigua this month, South Africa shared a run of three T20Is against the West Indies, then beat them 4-1 in the ODIs. But half of those eight games were played on the same days as the men’s team took on Sri Lanka in Colombo. The media attention for the women’s series therefore left a lot to be desired. Something had to be given.
Why couldn’t those priorities be reversed? For whatever lip service is paid to fair play in the battle of the sexes in cricket, the men’s game remains the top priority: interest in their matches generates revenue for boards and media houses alike. And money is what matters for both boards and media houses. Don’t expect that pecking order to change until women’s cricket earns significant amounts of money.
But how does it change when cricket played by women is so much more out of sight, and thus out of mind, compared to men’s? Broadcasters are no longer going to pay the councils in fees for a product they know advertisers see as second-rate because it doesn’t get as much attention as the other product. It doesn’t matter if women are more skilled than men or if their matches are more exciting. What matters is that more people are interested in men’s cricket.
It’s cynical and dishonest, and, dear user of the game, it’s your fault. If you paid more attention to women’s cricket – opening your eyes and clicking their games more often – it wouldn’t be. The money would move, and with it the financial center of gravity of cricket to one more level.
Or is it the fault of the boards and the media? You can’t look or read about what you can’t find, and women’s competitions have been relegated so far down the ladder in marketing and reporting that they are almost invisible except during tournaments. So much for all that lip service. The market should not get what the market demands just because the market demands it.
How did Lizelle Lee feel about having to compete with men in this discriminatory way? Not much. “When we’re on tour, we have a job to do, and we make sure we do it,” she told an online press conference on Tuesday. “It’s great that the guys play and they get all the exposure, and we support them all the time. But that’s the last thing on our minds.”
Maybe that’s easy for Lee to say. She is a star player on a team that has won six of their last seven whiteball series and tied the others. If you’re part of creating a powerful positive truth, who cares if not enough people know about it? That’s their loss.
But the way the ODI series ended in Antigua illustrated the difference between men’s and women’s cricket. With the score tied and one ball left in the game, Mignon du Preez tried to scramble a single off Deandra Dottin. At short midwicket, Shakera Selman dove and tapped the ball to Dottin, who broke the wicket.
Although Joel Wilson was badly positioned at about 45 degrees from the crease and had a tight hand on his hands, his finger went up almost before the stirrups came off. Cue the first super over in women’s ODIs and only the third in all of cricket, in which the Windies had the upper hand. Why was the exit decision not referred? Better question: to whom?
“That’s the kind of thing you’re going to get sometimes because there’s no third referee,” Lee said. “A few players thought that ‘Minks’ might be in, but you can’t sit on the sidelines and think it’s inside or outside. That’s just something you have to deal with.”
Not if you’re a guy who plays for a big international team. In that world, DRS is called upon to parse, often painstakingly, the difference between bat, fold and when exactly, share business with stumps. The implication is that cricket is more important to men than women, and therefore worth spending more on to ensure the right decisions are made.
If there’s one advantage to the relative smallness of the women’s game, it’s that players are more open to expressing their opinions. When millions are watching and there is much at stake in sponsorship, too many are subdued and diplomatic.
Certainly Lee’s invigorating take on the concept of the super over is refreshing and the kind that is quite rare in men’s cricket: “It’s definitely something that shouldn’t be in an ODI. Six balls can’t decide an ODI. There I totally disagree “I don’t think it should have happened. In T20Is, anything can happen – if you play a bad game you lose, if you play well you win. ODIs are more about skill. You have to adapt to the conditions, and there are longer periods of batting and bowling. But it happened and it is what it is.”
Wouldn’t Kane Williamson, or any New Zealander for that matter, be eager to say just that after England broke into a superover of the 2019 World Cup final? Doubtless. But Williamson plays for that different kind of team: win, lose, draw or draw, it’s always the best times.
