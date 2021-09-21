Fantasy Football: Additions and Additions for Week 3

Good morning to the fantasy managers of Aaron Jones. That was quite the Monday night miracle! If you don’t have Jones on your team — or worse, fell victim to his 40-point blowout — you’ll want to make some roster adjustments this week. That is the focus of today’s Winners Club.

Navigating the waiver

Sunday afternoon brought what felt like dozens of quarterback injuries. Fortunately, there are quarterbacks available that Jen Piacenti recommends making claims this week. A few backup running backs also outperformed the starters on their team this week and they are largely available.

Ron Chenoy/US TODAY Sports

get you Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups and see how much FAAB to use here. Spoiler Alert: Everyone is going after Cordarrelle Patterson, but find out who our TOP claim is this week.

Droppables

To go along with the advice on adding waivers, here are some players you should subtract from your roster to make those moves.

Mark Ingram: The game script forced the Texans to pass the ball more often than play against the Browns, and Ingram’s volume was cut in half. Unsurprisingly, he didn’t do much with his 14 carries, considering it took an NFL-high 26 carries to manage a mid-tier RB2 performance in Week 1. Houston has been spirited, but the offense may fall back toward preseason expectations without the injured Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. Rookie Davis Mills is expected to start on Thursday evening.

James Winston: It was foolish to think that a five-touchdown, turnover-free outing was repeatable for the typically turnover-prone Winston, but against Carolina we got all the bad and none of the good. Fantasy managers who bit hard were punished with no touchdowns and two interceptions. You can safely say goodbye to Winston, even though I’m sure he’ll win us back in a few weeks with a 400m outing to burn us again.

On the sphere: Because of the potential advantage each of these players has, it’s hard to cut ties so early. However, they are all on guard. Two weeks in Trey Sermon career, he has one carry, a fumble and a concussion after being a healthy scratch. Russell Gage built on his zero-catch Week 1 outing against the Buccaneers, but he’s been a disappointment so far. While the Falcons attack may be more to blame than Gage, the volume just isn’t there – he has the fourth most targets behind Calvin Ridley, Kyle Pitts and Mike Davis. Marquez Callaway caught two touchdowns in the preseason game that caused a lot of people to fall for him. He now has three catches in two games. The idea behind Callaway’s drafting was that someone should catch passes in the Saints offensive. So far he isn’t.

Reading

Our betting analysts are on fire. Frankie Taddeo went 3-for-3 on his Monday Night Football bets in a rebounding win for the Packers. And in the biggest college football game of the weekend, Richard Johnson had Florida beat a wide spread against Alabama in a game the Gators almost outright won. For the latest NFL and college football lines, visit SI Sportsbook.

Here’s what else is going on at SI Fantasy and Betting:

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Shawn Childs ranked and predicted scores for dozens of players over the next week for all of you avid baseball fanatics.

NFL Power Ranking: Mitch Goldich ranks the top teams 1-32 in his latest power rankings and I bet you can guess who has the top and bottom places.

Darnold thrives outside of New York: Albert Breer touches on the new Panthers quarterback in his MAQB and the weapons around him that helped Carolina get off to a 2-0 start.

Striking stats from the weekend

Instead of picks on Tuesdays with no college or pro games to select, I’m going to pick out a few fantasy stats and performers that caught my eye:

The good

Courtland Sutton exploded for 159 yards and nine catches (both career heights) almost exactly a year after tearing his ACL. Good for Sutton and good for the Broncos, who needed a pass catcher to break out after Jerry Jeudy’s injury.

Derek Carr leads the NFL in passing yards and it’s not particularly close. He followed his 435 yards against Baltimore with 382 against Pittsburgh. As a result, five Las Vegas players have at least 100 receiving yards — it’s not just Darren Waller who gets all the action.

The bad

Trevor Lawrence threw two more interceptions against Denver in a loss. His debut was solid in addition the three interceptions. Lawrence kept up the turnover against the Broncos, but slipped in yards, completions and touchdowns. Not a good start for choice #1.

Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Tyree Hill was held to 14 receiving yards against the Ravens. Baltimore Security DeShon Elliott praised his teammate Anthony Averett’s coverage on Hill, who? responded on Twitter. Keeping Hill in check, however, is an achievement worth celebrating. This round goes to the Ravens.

the weird one

Daniel Jones is the QB4 on the year. He may not look great doing it, but it’s hard to argue with his numbers: four total touchdowns (two rushes) and just one turnover.

Cordarelle Patterson has two of the Falcons’ three offensive touchdowns. He is also an RB1. As we all predicted!

That’s all for today, folks. As always, good luck with the exemptions. I’ll be back on Thursday.