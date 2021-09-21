Amalraj, Manav, Reeth do not qualify; Sathiyan gets bye in first round in main draw





Indian table tennis players Anthony Amalraj, Manav Thakkar and Reeth Rishya failed to qualify for the main draw of the WTT Star Contender tournament in Doha on Tuesday. The Indian trio were outplayed in the second qualifying round to endure a meek exit from the WTT Star Contender. Anthony Amalraj, who received a bye in the first qualifying round, was beaten in the second round by Japan’s Yuto Kizukuri 3-2 (7-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-5, 11-7). Manav Thakkar lost 3-2 (11-8, 7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 9-11) against French player Abdel-Kader Salifou in the second round. Anthony Amalraj had the services of Indian No. 2 table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran on the sidelines as a coach. But the Tamil Nadu paddler couldn’t make it count. Read: WTT Star Contender Doha 2021: Schedule, Live Streaming Details In the women’s singles, Reeth Rishya couldn’t get past Iranian player Neda Shahsavari and lost 0-3 (4-11, 8-11, 6-11). Reeth Rishya had previously defeated Qatar’s Shouq Abdulla in the first qualifying round. WTT Star Contender Doha action moves to main table The main tournaments in the WTT Star Contender Doha start on Wednesday. In men’s singles, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai are drawn in the top and bottom half respectively. Sathiyan was given a bye in the first round and will face Croatian Andrej Gacina or Qatari paddler Mohammed Abdulwahhab in the Round of 32. Harmeet Desai will meet Paraguayan Marcelo Aguirre in his first round match on Wednesday. Sreeja Akula has been recruited to face Slovakia’s Tatiana Kukulkova in the first round of the women’s singles, while Archana Kamath will close horns with Britain’s Tin-Tin Ho. Sathiyan and Anthony Amalraj will face Japan’s Kazuhiro Yoshimura and Yuto Kizukuri in the first round of the men’s doubles in the WTT Star Contender Doha. Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar play another Japanese table tennis pair of Yukiya Uda and Shunsuke Togami. Also read: In mixed doubles, Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath will face Hong Kong’s Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem in the first round. Also read: HC asks for Center’s position on paddler Manika Batra’s plea against TT Federation of India, case pending on Sept. 23 Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee Log in to reply









