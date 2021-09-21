College Football Picks, Predictions, Odds for Week 4: Auburn, North Carolina Among the Best Bets





Last week was weird. I missed all three of my regular picks, but hit the upset special. The normal pick is 4-5, but it’s early and I’m looking forward to coming back this week. The upset special starts off great at 2-1. I hope I have found another gem. These are the best week 4 bets at odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Week 4 picks Georgia Tech at No. 21 North Carolina Last Chances: North Carolina tar chop -12 Unlike the Yellow Jackets opponent last week, North Carolina has a functioning attack. OK, it’s better than just “functioning”. Georgia Tech has scored just 29 points in two games against FBS opposition and one of those opponents was Northern Illinois. UNC has scored 59 in back-to-back games. The Tar Heels may not make it to that number this week, but they will score enough to cover this line. Pick: North Carolina (-12) Georgia State at No. 23 Auburn Last Chances: Maroon Tigers -27 Auburn comes off a good try but disappointing loss at Penn State. The Tigers have crushed their other opponents, and while Georgia State isn’t as bad as Akron, the Panthers also lost by more than 27 to Army and North Carolina. The Tigers should easily cover this. Select: Chestnut brown (-27) Bowling Green in Minnesota Last Chances: Minnesota Golden Gophers -31 It took the Gophers a few games to figure out how to replace Mohamed Ibrahim’s production. It uses a commission, led by Trey Potts, who ran 125 yards and three touchdowns in Colorado last week. Bowling Green won’t be able to do much with the Minnesota ground game. Pick: Minnesota (-31) Anger of the week No. 25 Kansas State in Oklahoma State Last Chances: Oklahoma State Cowboys -6 Two undefeated teams meet on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Cowboys did just enough to win, which is fine in Boise State, but less than ideal overall. It’s playing with fire. Kansas State has handed the only loss to the two FBS teams that have played so far and won those games comfortably. I just feel like the Wildcats are playing better and this line is too big. Select: State of Kansas (+200) Other CFP Candidates Southern Miss at No. 1 Alabama (-44.5) Choice: Alabama

No. 2 Georgia (134.5) at Vanderbilt (+34.5) Choose: Georgia

Arizona at No. 3 Oregon (-28.5) Choose: Oregon

West Virginia at number 4 Oklahoma (-16.5) Choice: West Virginia

Colorado is ranked No. 5 Iowa (-23) Choose: Iowa

No. 7 Texas A&M (-5.5) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (+5.5) Choice: Arkansas

no. 9 Clemson (-10) at NC State Choice: Under 47

Akron at No. 10 Ohio State (-49) Choose: Akron

Tennessee at No. 11 Florida (-20) Choose: Florida

No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (-5.5) Choose: Wisconsin Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 4, and which Top 25 favorite is going down hard?Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread – all from a tried-and-true computer model that’s brought in nearly $3,000 in profits over the past five seasons— And invent.

