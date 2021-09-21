2021-22 Fantasy Hockey Preview: Minnesota Wild

Brad Rempel-US TODAY Sports

Are you ready? We are back to the regular season format of 82 games, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions every season, because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses, while the bad ones feel like we’re falling into an empty pool.

But we’re all gluttons for punishment, so we might as well stay tuned to rationalize later why the fantasy hockey gods hate you. Yes, they specifically hate you.

Here’s your fantasy preview for all 32 teams. The annual Polar Guide is now available and also check out Matt Larkin’s top 250 players for the upcoming season.

2021-22 Fantasy Outlook: Minnesota Wild

Last season: What a difference it makes to have a star player. Deprived of elite talent since Marian Gaborik’s departure, the five-year wait for Kirill Kaprizov paid off and sparked a lot of excitement in Minnesota’s third most popular team behind the local college and high school. Kaprizov’s 0.93 P/GP was the fifth best in franchise history, finishing in joint seventh place in the league in equally strong goals (19), winning the Calder with 99 out of 100 votes in first place.

Thanks to solid goalkeeping from Cam Talbot and the occasional Kaapo Kahkonen, the Wild managed to finish with the ninth best points percentage (.670) even with a negative average shot difference and a power play in 24th place. GM Bill Guerin saw his team make the playoffs for the first time in three seasons, even though they didn’t make it past the first round for the sixth season in a row. But hey, they have Kaprizov, and that would be their biggest win all season.

Best option: Kevin Fiala, LW/RW

The answer is clearly Kaprizov, but let’s assume he’s either not returning to the NHL or has already been called up. After a 54-point breakout, Fiala was an effective second fiddle to Kaprizov, scoring 40 points in 50 games. He wasn’t as good as the season before, but his underlying numbers still suggest he was a very good player; according to naturalstattrick.com, Fiala led all Wild forward with 55 shots per 60 minutes at 5-to-5 and had the fifth best 5v5 xGF%, often trailing Marcus Johansson and Victor Rask. He also shoots the puck more frequently, ranking 15th in the league with 3.24 shots per game, nearly a 20 percent improvement from the previous season. De Wild clearly recognized his talent after trading for him with the Predators.

That would put him on pace for over 250 shots on target, a milestone only 20-25 players reach each season and has only been reached eight times in franchise history. When it comes to volume, Fiala can provide that in spades, but to actually capitalize on his chances takes some luck – his career 11S% is basically the league average – and improved teammates.

Hidden Gem: Matt Boldy, LW

The 12th overall pick in the 2019 draft, Boldy turned pro at the end of last season after two years at Boston College, then promptly scored 18 points in 14 games in the AHL and finished eighth on the team, though he finished less than half of the time. number played. play like everyone else. Boldy is expected to score 39 points according to the Pool Guide and yes, he has yet to make the team, but if the Wild staff think he’s ready it’s because they think he can score right away.

There isn’t much depth to block his path either, as neither Jordan Greenway nor Marcus Foligno are as good as Boldy with the puck. If Boldy gets cut, look to Joel Eriksson Ek, one of the league’s most reliable young players, or even take a shot at Ryan Hartman, who showed good chemistry with both Fiala and Kaprizov. The downside, as with any winger on the Wild, is their lack of game-shaping centers.

goalkeepers: Talbot was actually a very strong keeper for the Flames, although David Rittich ended up getting more starts and wins. Talbot’s career .915 Sv% ranks 21st (min. 100 GP) since entering the league and it’s further evidence suggesting he’s a pretty good goalkeeper. But according to naturalstattrick.com, the Wild was ranked 29th in 5v5 CF% (46.23) and first in PDO (1.023, ie good luck with the puck), and excluding GF/GP (3.21, ninth) – with admission percentage accounted for in PDO – ranked outside the top 10 in virtually every team category.

Minnesota’s offense was based on efficiently using the few opportunities they could generate, but overall it was stuck behind pucks and defending time. That will put a lot of pressure on their keepers; if Talbot and Kahkonen are good it can work like last season but if not the Wild will just be blown away; they conceded five or more goals in 12 games last season, about 21 percent of the time.

If Talbot can repeat what he did last season, he will once again be a top-10 goalkeeper on the border because it is such a meager position. Even in the worst case scenario, the Wild is not expected to be a lottery team, which offers some protection at the bottom. Drafting Kahkonen is a safe move should Talbot lose the runway, but depending on the size of your league, using a draft pick on Kahkonen seems a bit wasteful for a goalkeeper who could add a few teams over the course of the season and drop .

Outlook: It all depends on Kaprizov, who has yet to sign at the time of writing. If he doesn’t return, all bets are off; they have no other elite striker and they still lack an elite power play quarterback. The Central Division is very difficult and most nights they will have to fight their way through to win. Eriksson Ek, Greenway, Foligno and Hartman are effective players but none of them have the natural skill or talent like Kaprizov and Fiala, and Eriksson Ek’s is a bit misplaced as a number 1 center as his attack is likely to come out at around 50 points .

The defense cannot improve; they only traded Ryan Suter, Ian Cole and Carson Soucy for Alex Goligoski, Dmitry Kulikov and Jon Merrill, although Calen Addison certainly has an offensive advantage. The fantasy options outside of Kaprizov, Fiala and Talbot are pretty ordinary at best, unless Boldy or Marco Rossi have a huge impact, making the Wild players more of an afterthought in most fantasy leagues.