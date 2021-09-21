Green Bay Packers Waive TE Jace Sternberger After Suspension Completes





According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Green Bay Packers waive Jace Sternberger in the third round of 2019. Sternberger was suspended for the first two weeks of the season for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. In Sternberger’s own wordsIn February 2020, he described mixing alcohol and antidepressants that caused him to fall asleep at the wheel. Between the suspension, two concussions, an ankle injury and a stint on the Reserve/COVID list, Sternberger’s early career produced just 12 receptions, 114 receiving yards and a touchdown before he was eventually waived. Hopefully, Sternberger will be able to overcome the downsides early in his career and find a landing place to showcase his talent, whether on the Packers practice team or elsewhere. Currently, Green Bay has four tight ends to lean on after this decision: Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Dominique Dafney and Robert Tonyan. Lewis and Dafney block tight ends, with Dafney often playing a fullback for the team. Tonyan and Deguara are the pass catchers, with Deguara occasionally playing in the backfield. Deguara missed last week’s game against the Lions due to a week 1 concussion against the Saints, but the other three tight ends played at least 28 snaps apiece last night. The only tight end to the Packers training team is Bronson Kaufusi, a 30-year-old blocking tight end, who converts into the defensive line, who can remain open to the potential of Sternberger adding to the training squad as a pass-catching option in the game. case of late season injury. Update: The Milwaukee Journal SentinelTom Silverstein notes that, if possible, the Packers want to bring Sternberger back to their practice squad. #Packers will put a lot of pressure to get TE Jace Sternberger back on the practice squad if he releases waivers, but chances are he will end up somewhere where he has the best chance of making a 53-man roster. #Packers have four TE’s that they like a lot. Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) September 21, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.acmepackingcompany.com/2021/9/21/22686267/green-bay-packers-waive-release-tight-end-te-jace-sternberger-suspension-update The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos