Cricket series cancellation is prize for saying ‘no’ to US: Pak Minister





Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, still distressed by the cancellation of the cricket series by New Zealand and England, claimed on Tuesday that his country was paying a price for saying no to the US by allowing US military bases on its territory. . The Kiwis canceled their first tour in 18 years last Friday due to a safety risk to the team, followed by a decision by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday to cancel a bilateral series scheduled for next month. Chaudhry, who briefed the media after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Pakistan is paying the price for its stance on the prevailing geostrategic situation in the region, as he called the situation resulting from the cancellation of cricket series as “unlucky”. “If you say ‘absolutely not’, then it has a price and you have to pay it,” said the information minister. He was referring to an interview by Prime Minister Khan in June when asked about the possibility of allowing the Americans to have bases in Pakistan to keep an eye on Afghanistan after they withdrew their troops. Khan had said Pakistan would allow absolutely no US bases and use of its territory to the US for any kind of action in Afghanistan. Chaudhry said Pakistan was willing to pay the price for saying no to America: “If countries want to hold their heads high, there is a price and countries will pay. I think Pakistan is ready to take on any challenge. Chaudhry said he would meet with Interior Ministry officials in the coming days and inform the media as there would be very important information about “what is happening” in the region. “You’ll see how all these issues are related to the topics of hybrid war and fake news that we’re talking about. How fake emails and fake threats are made and how awesome they are,” he said. Pakistan has suffered both financial and image loss due to a sudden unilateral decision by the New Zealand cricket authorities to recall their team when everything was ready for the first game in Rawalpindi. Earlier, Chaudhry tweeted that Pakistan Television had suffered losses of “Rs 200m to Rs 250m” as a result of the series’ cancellation and that officials were consulting lawyers about possible legal action against the two boards. He also called the discontinuation of the series a “conspiracy” by an “international lobby” against Pakistan, but added that such conspiracies will not succeed. (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content was automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and that have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how we can improve our offering has only strengthened our determination and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times arising from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and informed with credible news, authoritative views and sharp commentary on current issues of concern.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so we can continue to bring you more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of bringing you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, honest and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we’re committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/cancellation-of-cricket-series-is-price-for-saying-no-to-us-pak-minister-121092101301_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos