Rod Laver, one of tennis’s greatest champions, reconnects with the past in Longwood

So he stepped in on Tuesday, balancing his 83-year-old self gracefully on a pair of tennis sneakers, not quite moving as his nickname The Rocket suggests, but taking the time to record every step of a rare walk through his own past.

It’s great to reminisce in Longwood, he says, looking at photos, including many of him alongside contemporary greats like Tony Roche, John Newcombe and Ken Rosewall, and reaching out for trophies, including one he won here. and was returned when a member tracked it down on eBay in South America.

He reads plaques with his name engraved on them, including one marking what was once the preeminent build-up to New York’s US Open, as he examined the copy of a scorecard from a win here against Pancho Gonzalez delivered and remembered with the man who actually approved the match.

I first came here when I was 17, and I wasn’t really aware of the members’ stories, the plaques, all that, he says. I think one of the things I love about Longwood is the history of the place.

If you see 25 or 30 lawns, that’s how I learned the game. I even played in the indoor courts there.

As any tennis fan knows, Laver played and won all over the world. He bridged the gap from dominating the amateur ranks to the Open era flourishing, with a Grand Slam calendar on each side of that gap. Laver’s 1969 professional win at the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open titles earned a well-deserved revival in recent weeks thanks to pursuing the same feat that brought Serbian Novak Djokovic so close to completion.

But don’t make the mistake of casting Laver as a modern 72 Miami Dolphin fighting perfection. Laver was gracious and traveled to New York to attend the finale, ready to pop champagne only if he congratulated the man they call Djoker.

Of course it didn’t happen, with Djokovic falling at the hands of the world’s No. 2 Daniil Medvedev (who is one of the main attractions at the Laver Cup), which only underlines how difficult a sweep is to complete.

Laver (right) greets his son, Rick, when he arrives at the Longwood Cricket Club. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Lavers’ response, as shared Tuesday, underlines his courtesy as much as a beloved champion.

I am sad for Djokovic, but at the same time records are records, he says. If you can’t win, that’s how it works. I’m sure he will have time to prepare for another chance.

It won’t be easy, but it will be exciting to watch.

In all sports, those connections from the past are so important, they weave the threads that give us context, allowing us to appreciate not only the grandeur of what was on display now, but also the reflection on what laid the foundations to make it possible. to make.

Laver is a fundamental part of the great sport of tennis, a unique competitor who could catch fire on the court like that missile he was nicknamed for, wiping out an opponent in a 6-0 set before it seemed like the defeated even had a chance. to catch his breath. Lavers’ unique left-handed play had few flaws and his place in the game’s history is secure in events such as the Laver Cup, a trophy he also got his hands on on Tuesday.

I don’t think they were like that when we were playing, he said with a laugh, looking at the huge prize.

Some pictures on the walls of Longwood show Laver in his heyday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The stats say they haven’t made another like Laver yet either. That his Grand Slam achievement still stands 52 years later is a reminder that even the best tennis technology, powerful rackets and faster balls can’t have anyone to pull it off. In this age of specialization, it may be harder for anyone but Rafael Nadal to win in France, but so is someone like Nadal to win on the New York City hard courts.

Lavers’ game was so complete. But if one of the oldest and truest sports clichés is that records are made to be broken, then it should also say something when they aren’t. Like Ted Williams was the last man to hit .400, it says you’re the best of the best.

And here, on the grounds of the oldest tennis club in the United States (opened in 1877), amid the tufted chairs and trophy cabinets that fill the lobby’s ancient beauty, Rod Laver, standing next to himself, reminds us that he ever the best of the best.

Tara Sullivan is a columnist for Globe.