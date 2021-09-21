Column: Dealing with friction at Ryder Cup a European specialty | Sport

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) Friction within the team is nothing new at the Ryder Cup.

Except the Americans.

Europe has been dealing with it for decades, whether it was the enmity between Padraig Harrington and Sergio Garcia, the grievances Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn had with Colin Montgomerie or the general dislike between Ian Woosnam and Nick Faldo.

It hasn’t stopped Europeans from winning on a regular basis. Woosnam and Faldo were even partners in 1987 at Muirfield Village and lost none of their four games.

But this is different.

I think it was kept pretty quiet. No one else was really involved, Rory McIlroy said of past European feuds. The grievances on the other hand were quite public.

Much of that is down to social media, the space where Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have spent the better part of two years waging a silly battle.

It reached an uneasy level in June when DeChambeau asked Memorial security to intervene when he was tired of hearing fans calling him Brooksie, and Koepka replied with a Instagram post offering free beer if a spectator had his or her day shortened by being ejected.

They are teammates at Whistling Straits, but most likely not partners. And it sounds like it won’t be a problem.

You do realize it’s only been a week, right? said Koepka this summer. I can hang out with anyone in the world for a week.

US captain Steve Stricker says he has spoken to them and has been assured by both players that it will not be a problem during the Ryder Cup. The six automatic qualifiers for the US team met for dinner two weeks ago in Atlanta and there were no reports of anything other than normal.

The ultimate benchmark is played over three days of 28 games starting Friday. But it starts away from the track, in the privacy of the team room.

I sat down and had dinner with him last night, and it was fine, DeChambeau said Tuesday without saying if it was a table for two. He also suggested something fun in the future with Koepka, maybe more proof that they’re ready to move on.

It can be seen as a potential distraction. Harrington, now the European captain, believes it can also be a source of strength.

If you have friction between players, you bring them into a team environment and you overcome it, that’s actually a big bonus for the team. When they get their act together and work together, the team sees it and pulls it together very strongly. Suddenly it gives you a boost, Harrington told The Guardian.

You could say that me and Sergio have had some friction over the years, which we overcame easily. We’d cuddle at the Ryder Cup.

Harrington speaks from experience.

He and Garcia were at odds even before Harrington rallied to beat him at Carnoustie in the British Open in 2007. A telling moment was during The Players Championship in 2013 when Garcia accused Tiger Woods of causing fan movement, a rift. which dominated the week.

Harrington was asked about Woods’ behavior on the golf course and raved about him, giving Woods an A-plus for etiquette and an A-plus for his respect for other players. He was then asked what grade he would give Garcia.

I am not in a position to rank players, Harrington said as British journalists burst out laughing.

Paul McGinley wanted Harrington to be one of his assistant captains at Gleneagles the following year. McGinley told British media last week that he went to see Garcia to see if that would work before asking Harrington to join him.

When they arrived in Gleneagles, the captain found Harrington and Garcia playing table tennis.

When we go to the Ryder Cup, we don’t even feel them. They don’t even come across, Garcia said of the various personality conflicts.

You have your favorite guys you get along with, some of them you can get along a little worse, he said. I cannot speak for the Americans. I don’t know what’s happening there. But it feels like when we get into the team room, everyone takes off their armor and puts it aside. You can feel that. Everyone likes to put their arms around each other and try to help.

It’s just the way it is.

That’s how it was described with Montgomerie, who collided with one too many European teammates by vastly improving his lie in the 2005 Indonesian Open. Take him to the Ryder Cup team room, where he felt special so he could play his best golf, and Montgomerie delivered. He never lost a singles in eight Ryder Cup appearances.

McIlroy and Graeme McDowell found themselves in a tricky position at Gleneagles in 2014. McIlroy sued the management company that also represented Graeme McDowell. The two major champions from Northern Ireland were partners of the two previous Ryder Cups.

Phil Mickelson couldn’t resist a dig when asked how well the Americans play in team games. Not only can we play together, we don’t litigate against each other, and that’s a real plus, said Mickelson.

That was different, as McIlroy points out, because more lawyers were involved than players.

Besides, it was no problem. Europe won handily. That might be what it takes for someone to believe that Americans get along as well as they say.

More AP wave: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports