Ginnie Lee Shines for Tech at Mercedes-Benz Collegiate





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. freshman Ginnie Lee fired a final round, 3-under 68 to take fourth, leading the Virginia Tech women’s golf team at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate, finishing Tuesday at Cherokee Country Club (par 71, 5,946 yards). freshmanfired a final round, 3-under 68 to take fourth, leading the Virginia Tech women’s golf team at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate, finishing Tuesday at Cherokee Country Club (par 71, 5,946 yards). The Swiss ace finished the 54-hole event at 1-under 212 to achieve her first top-5 career as a Hokie. On her final lap, Lee made the turn at 1-under before making birdies on holes five and eight. Emily Mahar registered her first top-20 of the season with a 3-over ledger of 216 (70-74-72). As a team, Tech finished ninth out of 17 teams. The final lap 284 helped the squad climb three places in the team standings. The Hokies came in second on the field with 175 pars, but struggled to get the putters going as they made only 31 birdies combined. BYU won the team title with a total of three rounds of 854, three strokes out of runner-up Miami (Fla.). Augusta’s Chloe Holder was the medalist, signing for a 6-under 207 to win by four shots. Tech has almost a month to prepare for the next event, the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational. North Carolina will host the three-day tournament October 15-17 at the UNC Finley Golf Course in Chapel Hill.

