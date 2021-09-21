Sports
!England and Wales Cricket Board has announced that they will withdraw their match from next month’s tour of Pakistan.
PCB chairman Ramiz Raja spoke to foreign media a day after the England and Wales Cricket Board announced they would withdraw their sides from next month’s tour of Pakistan.
Ramiz Raja fears West versus peace divided in international cricket
Pakistan’s Cricket Council Chairman Ramiz Raja has warned of a potential rift in international cricket and a West versus calm mentality as outrage over England’s decision to cancel their tour of the country continues to grow.
Pakistan cricket is at a crossroads after the New Zealand men’s team’s hasty departure on Friday morning, against the backdrop of a credible and specific threat to the safety of the team and the subsequent decision by the England and Wales cricket boards to withdraw. to pull off a historic joint men’s team and women’s tour next month.
In announcing its decision to cancel a first trip to Pakistan since 2005, the ECB made strikingly no mention of security concerns, with an official statement instead targeting wider unease over travel to the region and on bubble fatigue.
An official apology and a pledge to go on a full test tour in 2022 have done little to soften the blow in Pakistan, with Raja barely hiding his anger given his country’s willingness to travel to England last summer at its peak. of the coronavirus pandemic.
He said he now expected Australia to stop their own tour early next year and that he believed the West Indies would be nervous about making their next scheduled visit.
He began by referencing his past success on social media, saying: I wish I was still a YouTuber, rather than the cricket board chairman, because I would have taken on New Zealand and England absolutely unabashedly. In a responsible position, I have to make a well-considered statement here.
I feel like we were used and then we were thrown out which is extremely frustrating. I feel like we are definitely dealing with a western mentality and a western bloc. I’m just looking at patterns that this western bloc has developed by not understanding the issues, sitting 20,000 miles away and calling on our security services.
We have the best security services, the toughest security services in the world. If you don’t share your fear or threat perception with them, you are in a way ridiculing our DNA.
When asked if he was afraid of the existing international sports order, he replied: Yes, I see it that way and I’m sure the other Asian countries feel the same as if you’re living on the edge when it comes to playing the western bloc. That we should be at our best when we invite them here. That things have to be 2000 percent correct in order to travel to Asia. It just isn’t right.
They have these blocks of countries and it’s classified, there’s the top level and the not so top level. I don’t want this Asia vs West or West vs Rest debate to take precedence over the game of cricket, but it seems that if the perception of security threats is made as an exit clause, any member could have a problem with every other member.
I can get up in the morning and say we don’t feel comfortable playing in a certain part of England because we think there could be a small threat.
We’ve tried to create a band, we’ve played by the book for so many years, we made sure that in difficult times, in quarantine times, we went out and played. We have been a very responsible member of this brotherhood, but in return we get nothing.
Raja also suggested he was not confident that England would keep their promise to tour next year, following a phone call with ECB counterpart Ian Watmore, and that the PCB could try to make alternative arrangements.
Ian Watmore
Ian Watmore failed to reassure Pakistan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
I spoke to Ian, president of the ECB, and said ‘what is the guarantee that England will come back and play here in 2022?’ he said.
Because a month before that tour you can easily cite fatigue, players shock again, sick of life in a bubble or a threat perception that probably isn’t shared with us.
He clearly had no answer to that, so clearly have a back-up plan. I don’t know how the government is structured in England. He seemed like the decision was out of his hands, that there were other influences really making the decision on his behalf.
