



As bad as the state of Arizona looked in its last game, week 4 opponent Colorado has gotten even worse. Things have changed quickly since the country saw the Buffalos nearly beat Texas A&M’s top 10. A lifeless offense in Boulder When Colorado took charge of No. 7 Texas A&M on September 11, Buffalo fans probably didn’t think it was the last score they saw in two weeks. Colorado never scored again against the Aggies and is now coming off a shutout loss to Minnesota last week. Coach Karl Dorrell came into the season without a defined starting quarterback. Last year’s starter, Sam Noyer, transferred to the state of Oregon. JT Shrout came over from Tennessee, but sustained a knee injury before the season started. Now that freshman Brendon Lewis and you thought Arizona’s offense was in trouble, the average is less than four yards per attempt when he falls back to pitch. Jarek Broussard walking back is still a very good player. However, now Lewis or Drew Carter are heading to Tempe, the team’s first time playing outside of Colorado, in an attempt to inject life on offense into the Pac-12 opener. There really should be no excuses for the Sun Devil’s defense, and if something goes wrong, well, it might be a worse response than last week from the Sun Devil believers. Success Colorado against the state of Arizona These two teams did not play last year due to Sun Devils’ Covid-19 issues. Anyway, Colorado has won two in a row and three of their last four matchups against the state of Arizona. The previous two games were close, and thankfully the Sun Devils don’t have to worry about the two players who gave them the most trouble in 2018 and 2019. Laviska Shenault had four total touchdowns in 2018 and Tony Brown had three receiving touchdowns and 150. yards instead of an injured Shenault are gone. However, it would be an Always Something University moment if Brendan Rice, the product-wide recipient from Arizona, had a career day on Saturday for some reason. Nevertheless, Arizona State should start for Saturday after the loss to BYU, and if it needed more motivation, it should also help to beat a team that has run out of numbers late.

