Tennis Chico High remains unbeaten by victory over Shasta





The Chico High tennis team defeated Shasta 9-0 at Shasta High School on Monday. In singles, Page Sittanggang won 6-1, 6-2 ahead of her cousin Sydney Vaughn 6-4, 6-0. Skylar Granlund won her first set 6-2 and left the second set 5-7 before winning 10-7 in a tiebreak in the third set. Aubrey Layland, Addison Fowkes and Julia McGarva all won in straight sets for the panthers. In doubles, cousins ​​Sittanggang and Vaughn won 8-6, Granlund and Layland won 8-2 and Erika Matson and Kaylee Morehead won 8-0. Chico (4-0, 3-0 Eastern Athletic League) will play at 3:30 PM and will play in Foothill on Thursday at 3:30 PM. Preparing field hockey Chico 6, Red Bluff 0:Chico won on Monday at Red Bluff led by three goals from Portia Downey. Fiona Nielsen scored one goal and assisted the Panthers, and Klaire Burgess and JoJo Bishop each had one assist. Coach Kim Keyawa charged Ainsley Starmer and Teresa Mendonca defensively strong games in the shutout for Chico. Chico (3-2) then plays at home against Corning on Friday at 5 PM. College men’s football Academy of Arts in Chico State: Chico State’s game against Academy of Art, scheduled for Sunday, was canceled after Chico State announced that Academy of Art had requested that the game be cancelled. “Sunday’s scheduled men’s soccer game in Chico State has been canceled at the request of the Academy of Art, which is dealing with a spate of injuries and not having enough remaining healthy players to make the trip,” Chico State announced on its website. Chico State sports information director Luke Reid confirmed on Tuesday that the non-conference game will not be rescheduled. Chico State (1-4) will play its last non-conference game in Humboldt State on Saturday at 12:30 PM. The Wildcats begin the California Collegiate Athletic Association game at 4:30 p.m. at home to Cal State San Bernardino. Report scores or results by emailing [email protected] Results must be reported by 12:00 noon the following day following the date the match was played.

