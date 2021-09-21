USHL 2021-22 Season Preview – Sports Illustrated Hockey News

Michael Mastrodomenico. Photo by Brandon Anderson.

The USHL regular season is upon us and it will be a poignant start for the league and two teams in particular. Last year, the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders had to cancel their season after a derecho storm devastated the team’s arena. Meanwhile, the Madison Capitols also had to cancel their campaign due to local Covid restrictions. Both squads are back on the ice and they will once again rejoin their rivals from across the American Midwest for what promises to be an intriguing 2021-22 season.

Predicting the standings in the USHL is very difficult because the roster turnover is so high, so instead of trying to do that, I prefer to focus on individual players who might be of interest to the average hockey fan. Some of these players have already been drafted by NHL teams, while others will soon be hearing their names called out. There’s also the potential for some of the younger players on this list to return to their high school teams mid-season, but those decisions can be fluid. And to be fair, I list the teams in alphabetical order. Let’s go there.

Cedar Rapids Rough Riders: Returning to the ice, the RoughRiders have some intriguing new faces in right winger Zaccharya Wisdom (2022), the younger brother of Flyers prospect Zayde Wisdom, and Liam Lesakowski (2022), a big two-way D-man devoted to Maine.

Chicago Steel: The reigning champion gets dangerous again thanks to playoff MVP Adam Fantilli (2023) and the feisty and creative Jackson Blake (CAR) up front. Fantilli is from Michigan, while Blake is destined for North Dakota.

Des Moines Buccaneers: Defender Jackson Dorrington (2022) looked great in the USPHL bubble last year; he is a Northeast commit. Meanwhile, returning right winger and Ohio State commit Davis Burnside (2022) brings out smarts.

Dubuque Fighting Saints: The Saints are returning many players from last year, including Minnesota goalscorer Connor Kurth. In terms of new recruits, goalkeeper Paxton Geisel (2022) has a lot of potential and is committed to Denver.

Fargo Force: If you’re a Bruins fan, Fargo is your team this season. Big and fast defender Mason Langenbrunner (BOS) comes over from Sioux City before going to Harvard, while Andre Gasseau (BOS) showed great potential with the NTDP last season. He is committed to a Boston College.

Green Bay Gamblers: Speedster and Michigan commit Jackson Hallum (VGK) is back after a successful 15-game stint last year, while Brody Lamb (NYR), a talented Minnesota commit, is looking to build on his 10-game stint. Both played high school in Minnesota last season.

Lincoln Stars: Notre Dame commit Michael Mastrodomenico (2022) got his feet wet last year as a rookie D-man and has the tools to be an impact player. New to the blueline is Joaquim Lemay (WSH), a BCHL two-way player headed to Nebraska-Omaha.

Madison Capitols: Kyle Kukkonen (ANA), a Minnesota high school star, has already brought his offensive pop to preseason; he’s a Michigan Tech commitee. Meanwhile, Trey Ausmus (2023) brings the critically acclaimed North Dakota insult from behind.

Muskegon Lumberjacks: Veteran blueliner Noah Ellis (VGK) comes over from Des Moines before departing for UMass, while great Owen Mehlenbacher (2022) returns for a second season at the front on his way to Wisconsin.

Omaha LancersMinnesota high school star Alex Bump (2022) joins the team on the left wing, as linebacker-sized Cade Ahrenholz—who led Lakeville South to the Minnesota State Finals last year—enters before attending Colorado College .

Sioux City Musketeers: An accomplished lad with a lot of raw potential, Owen McLaughlin (PHI) joins the squad from the preparatory ranks; he’s a Penn State commitee. Rookie Jimmy Clark (2023) is a goalscorer who played for Team USA at the Hlinka-Gretzky tournament.

Sioux Falls Stampede: Two-way center Jack Smith (MTL) is back for a second season with the Stampede, as defenseman Ryan Healey (2022) brings smarts to the blueline after a seven-game stint last season. Healey is a Harvard committee.

Team USA: The NTDP is always packed with talent, so for brevity I’ll stick to a top three: Logan Cooley is a fantastic center and Notre Dame commits; Rutger McGroarty is a power forward on his way to Michigan and Ryan Chesley is a very talented defender on his way to Minnesota. All three are draft prospects for 2022.

Tri-City Storm: Defender Nate Benoit (MIN) brings physicality and a great release to the table; he’s a North Dakota commitee. In the net, the Storm get a nice one in Arseni Sergeev (CGY), who played in the NAHL last season and is committed to UConn.

Waterloo Black Hawks: Up front, left winger Michael La Starza (2022) looks set to build a solid offensive rookie campaign before heading to Boston University, while goalkeeper Emmett Croteau (2022) was hot in prep. He has NHL size and is committed to Clarkson.

Youngstown Phantoms: Great left winger Shane LaChance (EDM) has a ton of raw potential that he will hone in Youngstown before attending Boston University. Elsewhere, game-making right-winger Stiven Sardarian (BUF) comes over from Russia with a future commitment to New Hampshire.