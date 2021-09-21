Dakota County Olympians and Paralympics Honored | Community





They earned gold, silver and bronze Olympic and Paralympic medals and competed against the best in the world, and now nine Dakota County connections received more recognition closer to home. The nine athletes were recognized for their achievements on Tuesday, Sept. 21, when the Dakota County Board of Commissioners declared Dakota County Olympian and Paralympian Day Tuesday. The athletes won a total of 12 medals in Tokyo between August and September. It’s quite remarkable to have so many athletes competing and winning from one province, said board chair Mary Liz Holberg. Olympic athletes recognized include: Megan Kalmoe, raised in South St. Paul, was the first-ever American four-time Olympian in rowing. She finished in the top 10 rowing with two ladies. A graduate of South St. Paul High School, Sunisa Lee won the gold medal in women’s all-around gymnastics, silver in the team event, and bronze in uneven bars. Lee also finished in the top five on the balance beam. Payton Otterdahl, a resident of Rosemount, placed in the top 10 in men’s shot put. A native of Lakeville, Regan Smith won silver in the women’s 200-meter butterfly, silver in the 4×100-meter medley relay, and bronze in the 100-meter backstroke, and she finished in the top five in the mixed 4×100-meter medley relay. Gable Steveson, a graduate of Apple Valley High School, won the gold medal in men’s freestyle wrestling as a heavyweight. Farmington resident Patrick Sunderman shot his way to a top-12 finish in the men’s 50-meter Rifle 3 Positions shooting event. Paralympic athletes recognized include: Josh Cinnamo, a Lakeville native, won a bronze medal in the men’s shot put. A native of Lakeville, Ian Seidenfeld won the gold medal in men’s singles table tennis class 6 and finished in the top nine in the men’s team class 9-10 event. Mallory Weggemann, a native of Eagan, swam for a gold medal in the women’s 100-meter backstroke, gold in the 200-meter individual medley and silver in the 50-meter butterfly. She finished in the top five in the 100-meter freestyle and in the top seven in the 50-meter freestyle.

