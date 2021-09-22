Week 3 Fantasy Football Trading Tips, Top Waiver Adds and Line-up Advice





Scott Engel is in his 10th season as the Official Fantasy Writer and Analyst for Seahawks.com. Scott is a first member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association’s Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA award winner and ten-time nominee, including a finalist for the 2020 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year award. You can also find more of his Fantasy analysis at RotoBaller.com, SportsLine.com, the Athletic and SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio. Scott won two Fantasy Football dynasty titles in 2020, including one in the prestigious Fantasy Football Players Championship (FFPC), and he previously racked up a three-peat in a highly competitive New York City competition. After two weeks, Tyler Lockett is the second highest scoring wide receiver in Fantasy Football, with 57.80 points on NFL.com. He is way ahead of superstars like Tyreek Hill and DeAndre Hopkins. Naturally, when a player performs this well, Fantasy leagues start to think whether they should trade him because the player’s value can be at a peak level for the season, even if it’s very early in the schedule. However, you probably lined up Lockett as a No. 2 Fantasy WR, and when he produces at such elite levels, which we’ve seen before, you get a better Fantasy return than expected. Such achievement levels can certainly boost your team towards victories. So you should also consider not to mess with success. Getting a higher output than you might have expected is what we all want on concept day. Ideally, you should keep Lockett on your list and continue to enjoy the output. The same approach can be applied to players like Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel. But if you have urgent needs to fill, those kinds of players who produce well so early should be considered part of potential deals. If your team is deep in the wide receiver and there is a strong need to run back, you should consider whether to part with such players in a trade. Make sure you get the right return. Often a potential trading partner will offer two less producing players for your one standout. “Quantity for quality” offers will often not meet our needs. Regardless of whether you keep or move players like Lockett, Kupp and Samuel, your current position is advantageous. If those guys stay on the roster, there’s a good chance that strong production will continue to pour in and those players will be locked in lineups every week. If they are moved, your team will fill an important need or perform a remarkable upgrade. The purpose of a transaction should always be to fulfill a need or to perform an upgrade. Trading in equally valued players in the same position(s) often does not yield much. We are always looking to improve our Fantasy teams, whatever the record, and there are also some good opportunities to trade for certain players before delivering their best outings. Some of your league mates will overreact if some of their best drafted players aren’t completely out yet, and it’s a good time to see if they’re open to trading proven stars like DK Metcalf. Metcalf has posted Fantasy lines of 4pm and 11:30am Fantasy Points for the first two weeks, and those are respectable outings for sure. Still, we know there’s still better performances to come, so now’s the best time to take a look and make an offer to the team that currently has it in your league. As Lockett continues to threaten the defense with his explosive playing potential, he will demand that the Seahawks’ opponents pay close attention to him as a downfield threat. Still, such adaptations can of course open up more opportunities for Metcalf to get through with his signature big plays. The excellent start to the season for Lockett can only benefit Metcalf for the foreseeable future. Trade for him now if you can. Other players who can focus on trades before starting to make bigger Fantasy returns include Robert Woods, AJ Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Antonio Gibson and George Kittle.

