Sports
East Grand Forks upgrades youth hockey streaming service
East Grand Forks staff will have a Brainerd-based company broadcast the city’s youth hockey games over the Internet.
City Council members on Tuesday agreed to a three-year contract with Youth Sports Plus to install automated cameras in each of the city’s three ice arenas. The company would then ask hockey fans to watch individual games or pay a bulk fee to stream, say, an entire season or tournament, according to Reid Huttunen, the city’s park and recreation inspector.
City staff tried to put together a similar arrangement themselves last season, but those cameras only captured a wide shot of the entire rink, Huttunen said, making it difficult to make out the action during a match. The company’s system can track and zoom in on the movement of the pucks across the ice without a camera operator.
It’s the first time it’s been outsourced in this way, Huttunen said, and a much better and newer technology than what we were trying to use.
Under the agreement, the company would pay to install the cameras and then split the revenue from purchased youth hockey streams 50/50 with the city. The city can also offer up to two banner ads per game to local sponsors. The company approached the city about broadcasting its hockey games, Huttunen said, and there was no competitive bidding process for the contract.
A similar agreement is reportedly in the works for East Grand Forks high school hockey games, but East Grand Forks Public School staff did not return the Herald requests for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Streams from Youth Sports Plus and archived footage from past matches can be found on MNHockey.tv.
Provisional taxation; seized pickup would be a bad look
In related news, councilors:
- Voted 6-1 to approve a provisional 2022 property tax levy for the city budget. The $6.17 million levy is about 8% higher than it was in 2021, and city officials said it would help pay for deferred maintenance and other projects the city has delayed in previous budget years. Voting against the introductory levy was City Council member Clarence Vetter, who last week objected to raising the city levy while simultaneously raising utility prices. Vetter did not immediately return a request from the Herald for comment after Tuesday’s meeting.
- Voted 6-1 to allow city officials to bid on a pickup truck being auctioned by the East Grand Forks Police Department through an outside company. The trucks and other vehicles sold at that auction were most likely seized by state or local law enforcement, and Councilman Marc Demers, the lone vote against the plan, said it would be bad for the city government to have a to buy a confiscated truck. If the city puts in a high bid for a truck, it would be used to spray for mosquitoes.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.grandforksherald.com/news/government-and-politics/7204842-East-Grand-Forks-to-upgrade-youth-hockey-streaming-service
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]