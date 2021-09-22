East Grand Forks upgrades youth hockey streaming service

City Council members on Tuesday agreed to a three-year contract with Youth Sports Plus to install automated cameras in each of the city’s three ice arenas. The company would then ask hockey fans to watch individual games or pay a bulk fee to stream, say, an entire season or tournament, according to Reid Huttunen, the city’s park and recreation inspector.

City staff tried to put together a similar arrangement themselves last season, but those cameras only captured a wide shot of the entire rink, Huttunen said, making it difficult to make out the action during a match. The company’s system can track and zoom in on the movement of the pucks across the ice without a camera operator.

It’s the first time it’s been outsourced in this way, Huttunen said, and a much better and newer technology than what we were trying to use.

Under the agreement, the company would pay to install the cameras and then split the revenue from purchased youth hockey streams 50/50 with the city. The city can also offer up to two banner ads per game to local sponsors. The company approached the city about broadcasting its hockey games, Huttunen said, and there was no competitive bidding process for the contract.

A similar agreement is reportedly in the works for East Grand Forks high school hockey games, but East Grand Forks Public School staff did not return the Herald requests for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Streams from Youth Sports Plus and archived footage from past matches can be found on MNHockey.tv.

