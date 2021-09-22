



Girls Varsity Tennis Team Starts Season 3-0 The SHS Girls Varsity A Tennis Team in their third game of the season.The talented Varsity A girls tennis team has got off to a stunning start, losing just a set in the first three league games of the year. Junior Natalie HueWith nine seniors graduating last year, this year’s team is a mix of 2 freshmen, 3 sophomores, 4 juniors and 4 seniors. They are strong, skilled and strategic on the field. The team captains are first single player Natalie Hu and first double player Laura Mendez. Dressed in their team uniforms of maroon skirts and white and black T’s, they greeted rivals Mamaroneck for their third game of the season on Monday, September 20, 2021. After a breeze from Fox Lane 7-0 and Ursuline 7-0, coach Jennifer Roane said the team expected a challenge from Mamaroneck, who has always ranked among the most capable teams in the league. But they rose to the challenge and came away with impressive results. On the first basehits, junior Natalie Hu played against Regan Aylett, a player she seemed to know. Hu came out strong, serving aces that her opponent couldn’t hit. She hit deep base shots, beautiful net shots and came off the field quickly with a 6-0, 6-0 win. Freshman Giana Marks Only a freshman lefty Giana Marks plays second singles for the team. She’s tough and consistent and I saw a 20-hit rally before beating her opponent 6-0, 6-1. Playing third basehits was junior Maya Cukierman, another aggressive batter with a strong serve. She sent her opponent running from corner to corner, beating her 6-0, 6-0. First doubles playing for Scarsdale are senior Laura Mendez and junior Campbell Alin. In recent years, Mendez worked with her sister, but now that her sister is in college, Laura has a new teammate. They played against Mamaronecks Annabelle Reddy and Ann Donoghue and won 6-4, 6-3. At the second doubles is the powerful team of sophomore Maya Vora and Yelena Sahakyan. They hit deep shots to the baseline and were victorious 6-1, 6-2. In the third doubles, Madison Lee was paired with Lara Wellen. We couldn’t see much of that game from the sidelines, but we saw Lee hit a beautiful backhand down the line and her opponent go past the net. The third doubles team dominated their game 6-2, 6-1. Maya CukiermanThe fourth doubles team of Natasha Pereira and Kay Cottrell had to wait for Natalie Hu to leave the field. They came away 6-3, 6-4. New this year, if the team qualifies for the states, the whole team goes, not individual players. The way they play now, they should have a good chance of competing. Campbell Alin and Laura Mendez Maya Vora and Yelena Sahakyan. Lara Wellen and Madison Lee Natasha Pereira and Kay Cottrell

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarsdale10583.com/section-table/102-shout-it-out/9163-girls-varsity-tennis-team-3-0-at-season-s-beginning The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos