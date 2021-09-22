9 Women’s Soccer Continues Big Ten Play With #18 Michigan, Nebraska

PISCATAWAY, NJ Number 9 Rutgers women’s soccer will remain at home to continue the Big Ten games, starting with No. 18 Michigan on Thursday, September 23 for a game at 6 p.m. live on the Big Ten Network. The Scarlet Knights then host Nebraska on Sunday, September 26 for a game at 1 p.m. at Yurcak Field.

“The coaches prepared us very well in training last week and all our energy was very high. Last week’s wins prepare us well [for Big Ten play]. We know Penn State is a good side and we are a good side too. We are ready to play against more teams. We can’t wait to see what the rest of the season has in store,” said sophomore forward Emily Sapienza .

“It’s great that we came out with a win” [to open Big Ten play].From the start of the warm-ups we had a really high intensity and everyone was hyped. Everyone wanted to play, everyone wanted to attack. [That intensity] takes us to the other games. It makes us ready and prepared for the other nine games,” said freshman forward Gia Girman .

RU’S LAST TIME OFF | Rutgers (6-2-0, 1-0-0 Big Ten) closed the nonconference game on Thursday with a 4-0 victory over Drexel, its fourth shutout of the year. The Scarlet Knights then opened up the Big Ten action with a 2-1 win over then No. 8 Penn State.

Seven Scarlet Knights contributed to the scoring in the two games. Second class showed up strong like Becci Fluchel led the game with the game winner in the Big Ten win, her first career goal. fellow student Sam Kroeger scored a goal in the win over the Nittany Lions, as well as an assist against the Dragons.

sophomore Emily Sapienza (target), Sara Brocious (2 assists), and Allison Lowrey (assist) all contributed points in the victories. Senior Frankie Tagliaferric added two goals against Drexel while classmate Amirah Ali | a goal and an assist in the match as well.

BIG TEN PLAYERS OF THE WEEK | Second midfielder Becci Fluchel and freshman back Kassidy Banks were named Big Ten Players of the Week. Fluchel received the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors, as well as Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week commendations. Banks was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week, as RU won two weekly awards in one week for the second time this season.

Rutgers has won five conference week awards this year. The Scarlet Knights have earned Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors for Frankie Tagliafferri (August 31), Freshman of the Week recognition for Riley Tiernan (Aug 31) and the Defensive Player of the Week award for Gabby Provenzano (September 7).

ON THE ATTACK |A total of 16 different Scarlet Knights contributed to the scoring this year. RU has outperformed its opponents 31-7 this year, including 12 different goalscorers, seven multi-goal staff and 31 team assists. Tagliaferrile leads the team with 19 points (7g, 5a) in the season, while Tiernan (3g, 5a) and Kroeger (5g, 1a) follow with 11 points. Ali (3g, 4a) and Brocious (3g, 4a) round out the double-digit point contributors.

Rutgers is third in the country in terms of fouls scoring with 3.88 goals per game in eight games. The Scarlet Knights lead the Big Ten and are in the top 6 in the country in total goals (4e -31), total assists (5e – 31), and total points (6e – 93).

SHUTOUT FOOTBALL|The Scarlet Knights have recorded four shutouts this season. Dating back to 2019, RU has held 36 consecutive opponents to single-digit shots on target in every match.

MAC HERMANN TROPHY |seniors Amirah Ali | and Frankie Tagliaferric were named to the 2021 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List. It marks the first time two Scarlet Knights have been added to the list in the same season.

IN THE RANKING |Rutgers is in the Top 25 for the sixth consecutive week of the year and is in the top 10 for the second time at number 9 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll. RU is also number 21 on Top Drawer Soccer. The Scarlet Knights come in at number 9 in the first RPI ranking of the season.

